DARLINGTON, S.C. – Fresh off a fifth-place finish in the Pepsi Carolina Classic, Anthony Heilbronn’s Darlington High School boys’ basketball team is ready for its next challenge – and its next tournament.
This time the Falcons won’t have to leave the comforts of home as they prepare to host the Too Tough to Tame Tourney beginning Thursday in Darlington.
Started under former coach Ken Howle as the Darlington Falcons Holiday Tournament, the two-day event is now in its third season and second with Darlington Raceway serving as the title sponsor.
“Last year, (track president) Kerry Tharp cleared us to use the ‘Too Tough to Tame,’ and we’ve done that the last couple years,” Heilbronn said. “It’s been a great partnership for us.”
The extra tournament itself has also been beneficial in helping keep teams a little sharper during the long holiday break from school, he added.
“Even with the Pepsi Carolina Classic, we were only playing three games in maybe two weeks,” Heilbronn said. “So I think we were looking for something else to kind of space that gap out a little bit and something that was hopefully going to help prepare us for region play.”
The tournament started with just four boys’ teams but expanded to eight last year comprised of four boys’ teams and four girls’ teams.
This year will also feature eight teams competing for the titles. Darlington, Cheraw, Lakewood and Camden will comprise the girls’ side of the bracket. Darlington, Lamar, Central and Clarendon Hall will make up the field on the boys’ side.
“Last week, our girls played Camden in the championship game of the Camden Christmas Tournament,” Heilbronn said. “And they got the best of our girls, although I think coach (Brad) Knox didn’t have his point guard in that game. So maybe they’ll be back at full strength and get a chance at redemption.”
Darlington’s girls will face Cheraw at 3 p.m. to kick things off followed by Lakewood and Camden at 4:30 p.m. The losers of the two games will meet Friday at 3 p.m. with the winners facing off for the tourney crown at 6 p.m. Friday.
Darlington’s boys will play Central in the 7:30 p.m. game Thursday. That will immediately follow the 6 p.m. game between Clarendon Hall and Lamar.
Clarendon Hall is the defending SCISA 1A state champs and features two 6-foot-5 players to contend with, Heilbronn said.
“We’ll see how the matchups fall, but I would love to see what my guys can do against the big, athletic front they’ve got there,” he said.
The losers of the first two games will meet Friday in the 4:30 p.m. games and the winner’s will play in the championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Tickets are $7, and only South Carolina High School League passes will be accepted.
