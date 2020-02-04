Emmanuel Christian School’s Madison Hendrix signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Florence-Darlington Technical College on Tuesday morning.
Hendrix, who has helped her team to three state titles, has a .350 batting average (.625 with runners on base). She averages nine strikeouts per game and has thrown several no-hitters.
