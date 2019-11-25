FLORENCE, S.C. – When Florence Christian School’s student government representatives began volunteering with Miracle League, their goal was to help.
But the FCS students got much more than that.
Such was the case when seniors like Andre Aikens, Lane Ward, Corley Keefe, Micaela Montrose, Brittany Williams and Cole Procik participated.
“I liked being part of their lives, watching them have fun while I was watching, too,” said Aikens, a player on the Eagles’ football, basketball and soccer teams.
There’s always that intangible of being in a good mood when one knows he/she has made a difference.
“Miracle League is just a great environment for everybody,” said Ward, a football and baseball player. “For us as a student body to get out there and be a part of something bigger than ourselves is a really good feeling. It gets everyone involved and puts smiles on people’s faces that can’t be replaced.”
While attending high school, it’s easy to get caught up in just that world. Volunteering helps expand that.
“We learned there’s a community outside of school that you can serve and brighten everybody’s lives and see the smiles on their faces,” said Keefe, who plays volleyball, basketball and softball. “You see their faces light up, and then you feel that.”
After all, they’re playing a game. And, they want to win just like teams in any sport.
“Although everyone is different in their own special way, everybody wants to be treated the same. So, we make it a goal to treat everyone the same.”
Then before long, they want to engage back with the volunteers.
“I was able to connect with a few people that I had made a difference in,” said Williams, who plays basketball. “Just to see the smiles in their faces made it all worthwhile. I’d pitch the ball to them or throw it to them so they could catch it. It was amazing to be a part of that.”
And after volunteers bond with the Miracle League athletes, it becomes even more meaningful.
“Since I play baseball and I love the game, I learned about the people we helped love what they play,” Procik said. “They look forward to each week’s games and come out excited and ready to play. I had a chance to pitch to a bunch of them, and they’d crack a joke with you, ‘Pitch a little lower’ or ‘Pitch a little higher’ and then laugh about it.
“That just touched my heart, knowing sometimes I take stuff for granted. Now, going into this baseball season, I definitely won’t take this sport for granted.”
Then, they don’t take fun for granted.
“There was one who was trying to race me,” Williams said. “And I said, ‘You’ve got to try to beat me, though.’ And he was doing his best to try to beat me. To see how much he wanted to interact with me, that made it amazing.”
Expect these volunteers at the next Miracle League season.
“It was so much fun and definitely something that we feel we’re going to do again,” Ward said. “It not only makes a difference in their lives, but ours, too.”
