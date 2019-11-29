MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Hartsville’s season ended in Friday night’s Class 4A lower-state final, losing 28-21 at Myrtle Beach.
The Red Foxes’ final record is 10-4.
At the game’s onset, the Red Foxes wasted no time by scoring on their second and third possessions. A 7-yard J’Shawn Anderson run, followed by a Seahawk personal foul, helped set up Darian McMillan’s 2-yard run that made it 7-0.
Just as special teams (a bad Myrtle Beach punt) gave the Red Foxes a strong start to a touchdown drive when they took over at the Seahawk 39, Myrtle Beach’s next punt put Hartsville at the Seahawk 49. Shortly after that, Owen Taylor completed a 37-yard TD pass to D.P. Pendergrass for a 14-0 advantage.
Myrtle Beach then made its move.
Bolstered by a personal-foul penalty that got Red Fox linebacker Bailey Carraway ejected, the Seahawks went to a Wildcat-type formation featuring Xayvion Knox. On fourth and 1, Knox rumbled 24 yards to the Red Fox 14, and then scored to bring Myrtle Beach within 14-7.
On the first play of Hartsville’s next drive, Taylor was injured while being sacked. After Roddi Morris took over, the drive ended when he was intercepted.
Then, after Myrtle Beach stuffed Pendergrass on fourth down, Seahawk quarterback Ryan Burger found J.J. Jones for a 35-yard pass. And, they later connected on a 21-yard TD pass that tied the game.
Things continued to go back and forth in the third quarter. After Ryan Burger threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to none other than Jones. After Hartsville answered with a 10-yard run by Pendergrass to tie it at 21, Burger was back at it. He completed a 47-yard pass to Adam Randall, which set up a 5-yard run by Knox to give Myrtle Beach a 28-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.
And that’s how the score stayed.
H 14 0 7 0 -- 21
MB 0 14 14 0 -- 28
FIRST QUARTER
H – Darian McMillan 2 run (Chase Elsesser kick), 3:04
H – D.P. Pendergrass 37 pass from Owen Taylor (Elsesser kick), :41.5
SECOND QUARTER
MB – Xayvion Knox 14 run (Sullivan Hardin kick), 7:03
MB – J.J. Jones 21 pass from Ryan Burger (Hardin kick), 1:43
THIRD QUARTER
MB – Jones 43 pass from Burger (Hardin kick), 9:01
H – Pendergrass 10 run (Elsesser kick), 2:03
MB – Knox 5 run (Hardin kick), :12.5
