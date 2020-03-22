FLORENCE, S.C. – Normally at this time of year, Jordan Lyles is refining his pitches and stretching out his innings against Major League batters in either sunny Florida or Arizona.
This has not been a normal year for anyone, however, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lyles is no different, as the friendly and familiar sounds of spring training complexes have been replaced by the unfamiliar one of a ball hitting a mattress inside his home in Denver.
The former Hartsville High standout signed a two-year, $16M deal with the Texas Rangers in the offseason and was just getting acclimated to his new club and teammates when the entire season was put on hold.
“We were all at spring training, and as of four or five days ago, the Rangers decided for everyone to head back home,” Lyles said on Thursday. “… It all happened pretty quickly. We were going to open the season in Seattle, and that was one of the first (high-concentration) areas of the virus at the time. We were told early on that we were going to make different plans and not open up in Seattle, maybe even open up in Arizona or make those games up later.
“So we were probably one of the first teams to know that this was going to affect our season.”
Things snowballed when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive and the NBA suspended its season. The NHL and MLB followed soon afterward, and within the last week or so players were told to leave their spring training complexes.
“I don’t think anyone knew at the time what this entailed and what it meant for the sports world and normal life,” Lyles said. “Everyone felt at the time that it was necessary to put everything on hold and get everyone safe and inside.”
Since then, Lyles has been working out at home while also finding ways to maintain at least some baseball activities.
“I play catch against a mattress every day – old school way,” he said. “I haven’t been out of the house much, maybe once in the last four or five days. I’m just trying to stay in shape and pass the time as best I can, which is usually finding something on TV to watch.”
In the upcoming weeks, Lyles might increase his training from just playing catch if he feels he can safely do it, he said.
“I might reach out and see about throwing off some type of mound or maybe doing long toss,” Lyles said. “I think all you can do is stay in the best shape you can and hopefully wait for that call or that text to get the season going again.”
The former Red Fox had stretched himself out to about four innings and around 65 pitches when things shut down, and Lyles said it probably would take him at least two weeks or so to build back up – but that depends on how long he’s sidelined in the meantime.
The MLB season will not start until at least May, and a shortened season is one of the possible options.
“For me personally, yeah, I’d like to figure out a way to make it work and get a full season in,” Lyles said. “I think there was some talk about maybe mixing in more doubleheaders to accumulate more games. There are logistics that go into it in terms of service time in a shortened season. There are so many different obstacles with that, and I think the best way for us would be to try to get 162 in.”
That won’t be much of an issue for Lyles, who is entering his 10th season, but the potential cancellation of the entire season would hurt the younger players in terms of years of service and arbitration, he said.
Lyles is hoping that the worst-case scenario doesn’t come to pass and he’s able to make his Rangers’ debut at some point this year. The right-hander had a 4.84 ERA in 141 innings last year, but he went 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA over his last 11 starts after being traded to Milwaukee from Pittsburgh.
That drew strong interest from Texas, who also traded for former Cleveland ace Corey Kluber in the offseason. Lyles is expecting to fill out the fourth or fifth role in the starting rotation, he said.
“Their interest was very strong, and I was really happy with my decision,” Lyles said. “They’ve also got a new ballpark opening in 2020, so it was just a lot of positive attributes that came along with that decision.”
The Rangers are set to unveil their new $1.2B home, Globe Life Field, this season in Arlington, Texas.
“I keep hearing from our staff and everyone how nice and how equipped it’s going to be for us to be underneath the dugout and the clubhouse,” Lyles said. “It’s top of the line with all of their equipment and how comfortable it’s going to be.
“It’s pretty special.”
