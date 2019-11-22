CAYCE, S.C. -- Owen Taylor's two-point conversion run with 2:39 left was the difference in Hartsville's 22-21 win over Brookland-Cayce in Friday's Class 4A lower-state semifinals. The two-point run was possible after Taylor's 75-yard touchdown pass to freshman J'Shawn Anderson.
For all the clout Brookland-Cayce’s rushing attack carried into Friday, however, a pass became the spark. After a 26-yarder from Peyton Whitten to Roddi Morris that vaulted the Bearcats to the Hartsville 35, they grinded their way to the end zone, but not without a fourth-and-short conversion. After that, Whitten scored from the 1 to make it 7-0.
A turnover and special teams enabled Brookland-Cayce to extend its lead. After Red Fox quarterback Owen Taylor lost a fumble at Hartsville’s 45, the Bearcats compensated for going three and out by punting to the Red Fox 2. And after the Red Foxes’ Leland Saxton punted from the end zone, Brookland-Cayce was back at the Red Fox 45, where Will Way took the ball and raced to the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
After Hartsville controlled the ball for more than the third quarter’s eight minutes, it turned the ball over on downs inside its own 20. But a Keyshawn Dolford sack on Whitten caused a fumble that the Red Foxes recovered and scored on a 4-yard run by Owen Taylor that got his team within 14-7.
But Way answered with a 71-yard TD run of his own to stretch the Bearcats’ lead back to 14.
Early in the fourth quarter, however, Hartsville started another strong drive that continued with a clutch, fourth-down pass from Taylor to D.P. Pendergrass. The Red Foxes even faced another do-or-die situation, facing fourth and goal from the Bearcats 2. All Taylor did after was score and bring Hartsville within 21-14.
Then after forcing a Bearcat punt, Taylor connected with freshman J’Shawn Anderson on a 75-yard touchdown.
And then, Taylor took over from there.
H 0 0 7 15 -- 22
B-C 14 0 7 0 -- 21
FIRST QUARTER
B-C – Peyton Whitten 1 run (Eric Young kick), 7:26
B-C – Will Way 45 run (Young kick), 1:01
THIRD QUARTER
H – Owen Taylor 4 run (Chase Elsesser kick), 2:07
B-C -- Way 71 run (Young kick), 1:27
FOURTH QUARTER
H – Owen Taylor 2 run (Leland Saxton kick), 7:39
H – J’Shawn Anderson 75 pass from Owen Taylor (Taylor run), 2:39
