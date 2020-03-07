HARTSVILLE, S.C. – It was maybe halfway through the 2019 softball season when then Hartsville High School assistant coach Amber Harvey realized something.
“I kind of turned to Tommy (Garrison) in the dugout and said, ‘We haven’t lost a game yet,”’ she said. “We kind of laughed about it. We never voiced that to the girls that we had a perfect season until the very end where we were like, ‘We can really do this.’”
The rest, as they say, is history as the Red Foxes capped a 29-0 campaign with the Class 4A state championship crown.
A significant number of players are back from that squad this year, but Harvey has tried to instill a different mindset this season in her first year of guiding the program.
“This year, we just decided to sit down and say that we’re going to take it one game at a time,” Harvey said. “We have a lot of leadership and a lot of players that contributed to what we did last year.
“A perfect season is once in a lifetime, and that’s not necessarily the goal this year. The goal is just to learn and get better from every game.”
That began Friday when the Red Foxes took the field for the Pee Dee Pitch-Off as the 2020 season kicked off in earnest. Hartsville lost four talented seniors that were a part of its title run, but the list of returners includes Abi Stokes – the Morning News Player of the Year.
Stokes batted .495 with two doubles and triples to go along with 12 RBI and 11 stolen bases. She also went 9-0 on the mound with a 1.04 ERA in 33⅔ innings with 36 strikeouts.
Combined with Blaze MacArthur (.396 avg., 27 RBI), Alyssa Poston (20-0, 1.01 ERA, 171 K), Olivia Martin and Emily Woodham, Hartsville has a solid core to make another strong postseason run.
The same could also be said about Lake View High School, who with a fairly young team in 2019 made it all the way to the third and decisive game of the Class A championship series before falling to Dixie.
The Wild Gators went 22-6 and return all but two starting outfielders from a year ago.
“You’ve got to work hard to get back there and not take anything for granted,” LVHS coach Brandy Huggins said. “And so far we’ve done that. They’re coming to practice and working in the weight room.
“I think it gave them a little bit of drive to get back there after almost winning it last year.”
Milashia Wheeler (449 avg., 25 RBI) is back in the fold along with Raven Locklear (.506 avg., 3 HR, 32 RBI).
Locklear also had a 3.04 ERA in 129 innings pitched with 109 strikeouts last season. She was one of three seventh-graders who started for the young squad that now has a lot more experience, Huggins said.
“There were a lot of big games and things that they had never experienced before,” she added. “But hopefully we can take that learning curve from last year and improve on it this year.”
Latta High School is hoping to do the same in 2A after the Vikings fell a game shy of a championship last season as well. First-year coach Jenny Melton takes over a varsity squad that went 20-9-1.
LHS will be without starting pitcher Arica Gandy and left fielder Kaleigh Calder, but does return Jayla Jackson (.440 avg., 31 RBI, 2.69 ERA, 43 K) and Jena Stutler (.402 avg., 5 HR, 31 RBI) among others.
In Class 5A, South Florence is primed for another possible title run after bringing back the majority of its team from a year ago.
The Bruins went 24-4 and made the lower state tournament before bowing out. All-Pee Dee selections Gracelyn Flowers (.467 avg., 8 HR, 41 RBI) and Angelle Siders (.442 avg., 21 RBI, 28 SB) are back in the mix along with Lexi Kirby, India Jones, Delaney Timmons, Makayla Arceneaux and Sydney Jacobs among others.
In SCISA, defending 2A state champion Marlboro Academy looks to regroup for another strong postseason run, but for the first time in a number of years, Jenna Greene won’t be on the mound after graduating. Greene won 24 games with a 0.62 ERA to go along with 275 strikeouts.
The Dragons do return a number of position players though, including first baseman Laney McLaurin who batted .427 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI last season.
The 2A state runner-up, Pee Dee Academy, is also looking to get back into the title series. The Golden Eagles graduated five starters, but return their top two hitters in Gracyn Hyatt and Bailee Elvington, who is also the team’s top pitcher.
Elvington had 18 wins, a 1.85 ERA and 154 strikeouts on the mound while batting .426 with 25 RBI.
Emmanuel Christian looks to make it four in a row as the three-time defending SCACS 2A champions return to the diamond.
Madison Hendrix sported a .350 batting average (.625 with runners on base) last season and averaged nine strikeouts per game on the mound for the Crusaders.
