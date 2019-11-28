Morning News
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — J’Shawn Anderson’s freshman football orientation went like this: Here’s the No. 15 jersey Tiyon Evans wore while securing his place in Hartsville football lore.
“‘THIS number? That’s some big shoes to fill,’” Anderson recalled saying.
But Anderson indeed filled those shoes while playing a pivotal role in the Red Foxes’ run to a fourth consecutive lower-state final. While he made a big impact at running back, his biggest play yet was a 75-yard touchdown pass he caught last week for what led to the Red Foxes’ 22-21 win against Brookland-Cayce.
The best coaches know when they have a special player at a young age. Therefore, Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese seized upon the chance to let Anderson know he has the chance to have a special career.
And what better way to convey that than to give him the jersey number that belonged to one of the program’s best players?
“I thought he could handle it,” Calabrese said of Anderson. “Tiyon was a great player, and a lot of kids shied away from the number. But (Anderson’s) shoulders are broad, and he kind of took it as a challenge and was also honored about it, and he wanted to prove his own.”
As the season went on, Anderson did just that. But it did not come without some early growing pains.
“I learned that the game comes at me faster and that you have to work at it in order to be successful,” Anderson said. “But coach Calabrese told me this is a team effort, and what you put into it off the field will convert to on the field.”
For a motivated freshman like Anderson, that was all he needed to hear.
“(Calabrese) said he would give me an opportunity to start,” he said. “But he said if I wanted to start, I’d have to practice hard.”
Anderson knew if he was prepared, everything else would take care of itself.
“Thinking like that, I didn’t look at it as having pressure on me. But it kind of showed me what coach Calabrese expected of me,” Anderson said. “So, that motivated me to try to fill coach’s expectations.”
In the game that perhaps threw Hartsville into overdrive, a 55-13 win over previously undefeated Wilson in the regular season, Anderson rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
“That was probably my favorite game so far,” Anderson said. “It showed me to be a little more patient in a play. You have to wait for the blocks to execute. If you’re too fast, the play might not open up and you won’t have any blocks. The offensive line is so important. Without them, I can’t score.”
That win against Wilson was also a boost for Hartsville.
“It showed me that on any given night, you can beat any team,” Anderson said.
That win is part of a seven-game winning streak Hartsville is on as the fifth-ranked Red Foxes enter tonight’s 7:30 p.m. Class 4A lower-state final at top-ranked Myrtle Beach.
For a freshman who began his love of the game by playing flag football at age 4, moments like these are what Anderson lives for. From the time a youth coach told Anderson at age 7 he could be a really good running back, he has embraced expectations no matter how high they are.
Just look at how well Anderson wears that No. 15 jersey, now.
“I think I’ve proved my point,” he said.
