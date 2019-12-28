FLORENCE, S.C. – Hartsville coach Yusuf English mixed things up a little bit with his lineup for the Red Foxes’ Pepsi Carolina Classic finale Saturday as he looked to end a two-game losing streak.
English got what he wanted, but it took four quarters and then some before he could breathe easier.
Wilson rallied from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to take the lead at one point, but a late steal and bucket helped the Red Foxes force overtime.
DeAndre Huggins’ early basket in the OT period proved to be the only points as Hartsville held on for a 38-36 victory in the seventh-place game at the Florence Center.
“They were a team that just didn’t go away,” English said of the rival Tigers. “I thought we played solid defense with the new lineup today. It seems to have worked. If we can just get some practice in with the new group, I think we’ll be fine.
“We got off to a better start today.”
The Red Foxes outscored Wilson 12-2 in the first quarter and maintained a healthy lead for most of the game as the Tigers never got closer than within four until the final period.
It was 34-28 Hartsville when Brandon Scott connected on consecutive 3-pointers for Wilson to tie the game with 1:56 remaining.
Ja’Travious Sherrills gave the Tigers their first lead moments later with a steal and layup, but Hartsville’s Jordan Blue returned the favor not long afterward to tie the game again.
Another late steal by Hartsville looked as if it might let the Red Foxes escape with a win in regulation, but the Wilson defense held to force OT.
“We had too many turnovers at the end of the game and too many turnovers at critical junctures late in the game,” Tigers coach Ken Spencer said. “Hartsville took advantage of it and forced overtime at the end. I think our guys did a heckuva job there at the end in the final 20 seconds during their last attempt to win the game in regulation.
“I thought we did a pretty decent job defensively the entire game, we just couldn’t score.”
Wilson was held to eight points in the first half and had no players in double figures. Zandae Butler led the team with nine points followed by Sherrills with seven and Scott with six. Butler also finished with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile it was Eldred White III and Cesare Edwards who carried the Red Foxes offensively. White had a game-high 11 points and Edwards followed with 10.
White had seven points in the first quarter alone and combined with Edwards to sink the only two 3-pointers of the game for Hartsville.
Edwards also collected seven rebounds and Huggins ended his afternoon with eight.
W;2;6;10;16;0;–;36
H;12;4;9;11;2;–;38
WILSON (36)
Butler 9, Sherrills 7, Scott 6, Jones 5, Hines 4, Muldrow 2, Jo. Green 2.
HARTSVILLE (38)
Eldred White 11, Cesare Edwards 10, Briggs 7, Blue 4, Huggins 4, Winburn 2.
RECORDS: W 3-6. H 5-7.
NEXT GAMES: Wilson travels to West Florence on Jan. 3. Hartsville will play Sumter on Jan. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.