FLORENCE, S.C. -– Hartsville boys' assistant Eric Bennett was wishing for a speedy recovery for coach Yusuf English, who has the flu.
He didn’t recover quickly enough.
“I actually found out this morning I was going to be coaching tonight’s game,” Bennett said. “I was hoping he’d be better so I wouldn’t have to do this.”
But with Bennett at the helm, Red Fox senior Cesare Edwards dominated under the basket with 24 points, and Hartsville held on for the 39-34 win Tuesday night.
“It’s a big win for us going into the playoffs,” Bennett said. “Cesare crashed the boards hard on offense and defense. He protected the paint and pretty much kept (Wilson) outside the paint the entire game.”
Ny’jae Hines, meanwhile, led the Tigers with 11 points.
H 9 8 12 10 — 39
W 7 10 7 10 — 34
HARTSVILLE (39)
Briggs 4, Knox 5, Cesare Edwards 24, Huggins 6
WILSON (34)
Ny’jae Hines 11, Muldrow 4, Bryant 5, Butler 7, Scott 5, Green 2.
