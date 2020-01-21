HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville boys’ basketball team will host and work Saturday’s Hartsville High School Classic.
The Red Foxes, however, won’t play in it.
According to Darlington County School District public information officer Audrey Childers, “This is a consequence related to an incident that took place at a prior tournament. The decision not to play at this weekend's competition was a program decision, supported by the school and the district.”
Childers did not specify whether that “prior tournament” was December’s Seahawk Holiday Classic in Hilton Head. The Red foxes reportedly left that tournament on a Saturday night following an alleged altercation with North Charleston’s team. Both squads were asked to leave that hotel.
A statement released by Darlington County School District added that the Red Foxes were not disqualified from the tournament. However, the Hartsville High School administration decided that it was best for the team to return home until the incident could be investigated more thoroughly.
Less than a week after the Seahawk Holiday Classic, Hartsville played in Florence’s Pepsi Carolina Classic.
But they won’t in this one.
“Hartsville High School and the Darlington County School District hold our student-athletes to a high standard and support their growth through this process,” Childers said.
