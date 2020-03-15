Morning News
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville baseball coach Tony Gainey wants to win.
He loves to win. And he has done it a lot — 199 times, to be precise — while coaching his alma mater.
What could have been his 200th was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Myrtle Beach.
But in the aftermath of the sports season (games and practices for private and public schools) not resuming until April 1, Gainey and the Red Foxes must wait.
“I guess I’ll have to stew on it for a bit,” Gainey said with a laugh.
Gainey was then asked how he will spend his sudden free time.
“I hadn’t had a spring break in 19 years, since I’ve been a part of this program,” Gainey said. “My yard looks terrible, and my wife (Tina) tells me if I spent as much time working on my yard as I do on our baseball field, it wouldn’t look as bad as it does.
But after two or three days, I’ve got to see my guys,” he added.
It’s those guys in the Red Fox dugout with whom Gainey thinks he has a special bond.
It’s those guys in the Red Fox dugout who Gainey knows will play for one another.
It’s those guys in the Red Fox dugout who Gainey believes can win a state championship after runner-up finishes in 2014 and ’15.
“I just want to win. I love winning. The ultimate prize is winning that last one,” Gainey said. “I just have not gotten to do that yet. We lost to two really good teams (A.C. Flora, Belton-Honea Path). It was nothing we did. They just outplayed us. I’d love to get back and get another shot.
“I’ve got a good feeling about this team and love the chemistry. The atmosphere in the dugout is just very positive. They’re kind of overlooked by the outside baseball gurus, but that’s fine. I just want us to keep winning.”
For now, Hartsville’s record will have to remain 5-0.
As a player under legendary coach and field namesake Jimmy White, Gainey does have a state championship ring from his days as catcher. But when it came to college athletics, he played at Wofford on a football scholarship. He started the first three games of his sophomore season on the defense before tearing his right rotator cuff.
His coaching career was about to take off.
And Gainey still has that special passion for coaching catchers.
“Catcher is the greatest position on the baseball field, because you’re the field general,” Gainey said. “You’ve got to order everyone on the field and give them their responsibilities. I’m probably harder on them than anyone else, because I expect them to know what’s going on as far as relating to players and carrying out calls. I want them to be on the same wave length that I’m on.”
But from Gainey’s days playing and coaching under White, those days also affected him.
“Coach White was coach White, and he was going to do it his way, and it worked,” Gainey said. He had 540-something wins, and it was an honor to just step on the field that has his name on the scoreboard. He’s got a tremendous influence in my life, to this day. I have a lot of the philosophies from him as far as the game goes. Since they worked for him so well, why not?”
Over the years, however, Gainey learned to adjust his approach.
“Every team is different,” Gainey said. “Every team has a different personality. When I first started out, it was, ‘My way or the highway, and that was the only way.’ And then, over about 12 or 13 years later, I changed my approach. Kids changed, and they don’t respond as well to the way we used to do things in the old days.
“They sure wouldn’t have responded well to coach White.”
As far as Gainey’s personal approach, that has also evolved.
“Earlier in my career, I would remember the losses and not enjoy the wins,” Gainey said. “I had to make myself learn to enjoy the wins and learn from the losses and fix it so that kind of loss doesn’t happen again. I still don’t lose very well, but there are just times when you did nothing wrong, and the kids did nothing wrong. You just got outplayed. Those types of losses will come.”
But Gainey sure has won a lot more games than he has lost. And he remembers some of the milestone wins.
He remembers his first win, which was against Blythewood, a team featuring the likes of future University of South Carolina star Grayson Greiner. He even remembers his 100th, was against Marlboro County.
But this season, Gainey wants another state championship more than anything.
That’s because he can celebrate with those who mean the most.
On April 1, they can be on the field again.
“I’ll love to see my guys back,” Gainey said.
