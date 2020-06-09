PAMPLICO, S.C. — As more than 70 combined Hannah-Pamplico athletes began conditioning for fall sports Tuesday morning, Raiders athletic director Jamie Johnson quickly saw perspective.
“I think it’s exciting to be back,” said Johnson, also the Raiders’ football coach. “Hopefully, nobody takes high school sports for granted, anymore.”
Indeed. For the first time since the SCHSL spring season was postponed in March and eventually canceled because of the pandemic, Phase 1 of the league's three-phase program to bring back high school sports is under way with Johnson’s programs.
During the first two weeks, no balls can be used in workouts. And there is no timetable for when Phases 2 and 3 can start.
On Tuesday, Johnson said, everything went according to plan.
“We had a good plan in place, we divided them up in groups and kept them with the same coaches and rotated them around so that no group came in any contact with another group,” Johnson said.
Among the sports that began workouts, according to Johnson, were basketball, volleyball, cross-country, and — of course — football. Johnson said each athlete and coach’s temperature was normal.
“For our football workouts, we did worked through drills on an open facility, lifting in another,” Johnson said. “We moved all our auxiliary lifts outside, and used the parking lot for another. And we also have other fields like practice fields. So that’s how we were able to do it.”
Johnson said linemen started in the weight room to do major lifting (no spotters), so the emphasis was on light weights and high reps. Meanwhile, another group outside worked on auxiliary drills like jumped rope and lifted dumbbells.
“Each coach was responsible for sanitizing everything that related to their groups,” Johnson said. “And then, conditioning drills were on another field.”
This sure was better than the past few months.
“I was just extremely happy to see all of them again,” Johnson said. “To talk to them in person instead of talking through instant messages and Zoom, that was a whole lot better.”
Johnson then talked again about how smooth things went.
“All the coaches were using the face masks, we had neck gaiters,” Johnson said. “To minimize contact even more with workouts, coaches held pages and told the athletes what they needed to do in their workouts.”
Johnson said his football team will work out Tuesdays through Thursdays the first two weeks. Then on the third, he said, balls will be reintroduced into practice.
For the meantime, it’s just good to be back on the field.
“We’re so happy the SCHSL said we can start back," Johnson said. "Our district (FSD2) has gone above and beyond with the necessary supplies with masks and neck gaiters and sanitation materials. Hopefully, we can keep building toward starting the season."
