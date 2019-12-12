FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Christian boys made a hard charge in Thursday's second half, but Hammond made its lead hold up with a 72-58 win.
The Eagles were led by Emekah Johnson with 15 points, followed by Clayton Bochette and Robbie Jordan with 14 each.
Florence native Jordan Burch, meanwhile, finished with 10 points for Hammond. Among fans in the first half was University of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, who is recruiting Burch to sign with his football team.
Burch played his freshman season at Wilson High School.
H 24 12 12 24 — 72
FCS 10 14 13 21 — 58
HAMMOND (72)
Andre Wilson 16, Davies 6, Dunn 3, Jordan Burch 10, Bentley Yeatts 18, McCall 7, Tucker Toman 12.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (58)
Smith 2, Emekah Johnson 15, Gray 3, Clayton Bochette 14, Robbie Jordan 14, Gibbs 2, Alex Rishmawi 8.
