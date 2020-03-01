Morning News
MARION, S.C. — Bob Rankin, a member of the inaugural induction class for the South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame, died Sunday.
He was 87.
Rankin coached 41 seasons from 1962-2002 and won 313 games at Marion, Dillon, Berkeley and Johnsonville. He coached the Swamp Foxes to a SCHSL Class 3A state runner-up finish in 1987
He is sixth all-time in state history in wins, six behind Timmonsville’s Bill Tate.
Rankin’s other inductions include that by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame. In 2004, Rankin received the SCACA’s Tallulah and Keith Richardson Distinguished Service Award. He was also the SCACA’s president in 1982.
And in 1984, Rankin coached South Carolina in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
“I know what a great coach he was, and what an outstanding man he was,” said Shell Dula, executive director of the SCACA. “He was a gentleman, first class and had a tremendously successful football coaching career.”
Tim Perkins, who served as a football assistant under Rankin at Marion from 1986 until 2003, said he owes a tremendous amount of gratitude to Rankin.
“I played for him and I coached for him. He gave me my first job,” said Perkins, who now works in the Marion County School District’s transportation department. “He was a good coach, tough but fair. And he was well respected — not just by our coaching staff, but by coaching staffs all over the state.”
Then, Perkins discussed their friendship away from the gridiron.
“He was such a great friend,” said Perkins, who coached a variety of sports for the Swamp Foxes. “I would say he was probably the reason why I was able to coach all the sports I did. That was because of him. He was a great teacher — not just of coaching on the field, but in coaching and mentoring young people off of it.”
