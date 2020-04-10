PAMPLICO, S.C. — Although the final school semester was cut short, Cameron Profit feels he’s adjusted well to college life at Newberry.
But after a year away from athletics, the competitive juices are at a boiling point — and have pretty much stayed that way since he graduated from Hannah-Pamplico High.
“I feel that urge all the time; every day,” Profit said. “But I’m working out right now and staying in shape. I took a year off from sports, but now I’d like to get back into it.”
The only question is which sport? Profit was a standout wide receiver and defensive back on the gridiron for the Raiders and was also one of the top scorers on the basketball court.
But where Profit left his most lasting mark for H-P was in track and field, and that’s likely where he’ll try to do the same at the collegiate level.
Profit finished off his high school career with a state championship in the Class 2A high jump after winning the gold medal in Class A the previous season. He set a school record with a jump of 6-feet-7-inches a year after breaking the school mark as well.
He was also one leg of the Raiders’ second-place 4x100 state relay team and placed third overall in the long jump.
“That was the only sport where I got to the state level at, so I felt like that’s where I’m the strongest,” Profit said.
Profit said he’s been in contact with the coaches at Newberry in hopes of getting the ball rolling.
“We exchanged numbers, and I also talked with some of the team,” he said. “I told them I was a high-jumper, and they need high-jumpers. They asked me about my state records and school records and things like that and wanted to see some film on me.
“Other than that, it’s mainly just been about having mutual conversations going forward.”
Profit says he’s been able to attend a couple weight room sessions with the Wolves and has been steadily building chemistry.
“I know the coaches and I already know some of the runners and jumpers, so I feel like that’s a really good start,” he said.
While he hasn’t been able to fully practice the high jump for some time, Profit has kept himself in as track-ready shape as he can.
“I’ve been to the weight room and I do my workouts at home,” Profit said. “Basically trying to keep my high school form that I had. While I haven’t been able to work on the high jump technique, I’ve been doing a lot of sprinting.
“I’m out on the football field a lot, too, because my roommate is on the team, so I’m able to work on my conditioning in other ways.”
