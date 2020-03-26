Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. * AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.11 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL AND GET BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 11.0 FEET...FLOODWATERS AFFECT CREEKSIDE DRIVE IN QUINBY. WATER BEGINS TO GET INTO RESIDENTS' YARDS ON CREEKSIDE DRIVE AND EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD. &&