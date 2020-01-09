FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trinity-Byrnes’ Gene Zeigler is the Carolinas Golf Association’s Richard S. Tufts Player of the Year for junior boys’ golf. This honors the top junior boys’ player in the entire Carolinas. Zeigler, a junior, will receive his award Feb. 8 in Pinehurst, N.C.
Zeigler, ranked No. 1 in South Carolina junior golf, has already won the Jay Haas Player of the Year award, which honors this state’s top junior.
Zeigler, a University of South Carolina commit, certainly had quite the year.
First of all, he helped lead the Titans to the SCISA Class 3A state team crown last spring, the program’s second in three years. Zeigler was team MVP and region player of the year for the fourth year in a row, and finished second individually in the state meet.
Zeigler competed in eight SCJGA Majors this year, winning the Cheraw Fall Challenge. He also placed in the top five in three of them, and was in the top 15 in seven.
In addition, Zeigler won the Anderson Brothers Bank High School Invitational and finished in the top five in every other high school tournament he competed in.
Outside the SCJGA, Zeigler led after the first round of the Dustin Johnson World Junior, ultimately finishing sixth behind winner Akshay Bhatia. Zeigler qualified as an alternate to the U.S. Junior, and competed in the British Junior at Saunton Golf Club in Devon, England, in August.
In Amateur events, Zeigler was the low junior at the South Carolina Amateur at Thornblade, tying for 15th, and was the only junior to make the cut at the Palmetto Amateur, tying for 19th.
Zeigler was a member of Team South Carolina in the 2018 Watson Cup, as well as this year’s Can-Am and Georgia-South Carolina Matches.
He finished in the top 15 in 15 of 18 of the junior events that counted toward his state junior ranking.
As for the Richard S. Tufts Award, that was created in 1997 to honor the Carolinas amateur golfers who had exceptional individual tournament performances during the preceding year. The junior girls’ and boys’ awards, started in 2003, are based on a series of tournaments run by associations that are the grassroots of junior golf in the Carolinas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.