FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Florence Bruins had been in the same situation before — the previous night in fact.
“We were up two and we missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and (North Augusta) came down and scored,” South Florence coach Christian Savage said Saturday. “So I told them tonight during the timeout that we had to slow down, take our time and make free throws.”
The Bruins responded by going 11 for 16 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to fend off Marion 68-65 in the Pepsi Carolina Classic’s third-place game at the Florence Center.
“We’ve just been putting in a lot of work,” Savage said. “We had a tough loss (Friday), so we had to just get over it and get locked in and ready for the game today. Kudos to my guys for getting over that last game and being completely focused for the next one.”
South also benefited from big nights by Justice Jackson and Brian Sparks. The duo combined for 43 points total and 16 points in the second quarter which led to a 37-27 Bruins’ advantage at the break.
“We’ve been trying to get those guys going at the same time all year,” Savage said. “It seems like when one’s going, the other one isn’t. But tonight in that second quarter, both guys were clicking.
“We’re hoping they can do that for an entire game and not just a quarter.”
The Swamp Foxes turned the tide in the third quarter, outscoring South Florence 23-12. T.J. Sanders scored eight of his 13 points and Mac Washington added seven, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave Marion a 50-49 lead. Washington led all scorers with 26 points.
But it was Sparks and Jackson who led the way again for South Florence in the final quarter. They combined for 13 points and went a combined 7 for 11 from the free-throw line.
“Basically that was it,” Marion coach Leon Johnson said of the difference in the game during the final few minutes. “Easy shots and easy buckets missed. We fell down a little bit on help-side defense, and we missed too many free throws (8 for 18).
“But the kids are coming around and playing the kind of ball we want to play.”
Washington sank five of Marion’s six baskets from beyond the arc, and A.J. Vaught added 10 points to give the Swamp Foxes three players in double figures.
South Florence also had three players in double figures. Micah Harry came through with 10 points of his own. South also outrebounded Marion 30-24.
“Two of our bigs are out right now because of injury, so it’s hard for us to rebound right now,” Savage said. “But we’re doing a good job of scrapping and fighting. That’s the biggest thing we’ve talked about.”
M 14 13 23 15 — 65
SF 15 22 12 19 — 68
MARION (65)
Mac Washington 26, T.J. Sanders 13, A.J. Vaught 10, D. Wilson 4, De. Allen 4, J. Wilson 4, Fling 4.
SOUTH FLORENCE (68)
Justice Jackson 23, Brian Sparks 20, Micah Harry 10, Hearon 6, Williams 5, McDuffie 2, Godbolt 2.
RECORDS: M 6-5. SF 6-6.
NEXT GAMES: Marion travels to Carolina Forest on January 3. South will face Marion again on Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.