FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion’s Jamal Edmondson scored a career-high 17 points and added eight rebounds, but that wasn’t enough as the Patriots lost 82-79 Saturday to Clayton State.
The Patriots lost their sixth consecutive game.
Perhaps most glaring in Saturday’s game was the free-throw differential. Clayton State attempted 42 free throws (made 27), and the Patriots shot 17 (made nine).
“All year, it’s been pretty physical,” FMU coach Gary Edwards said. “So you would THINK you’d get to Jan. 18, it would be fairly consistent to what you had the majority of the year. But NO. They called it close.”
The Pacers created a lot of those foul-shot opportunities by driving to the basket and making 10 layups in the process.
“We had a hard time guarding them,” Edwards said. “But Clayton is a great team. They penetrate well and have got some really good players. But when we have nine players and six are in foul trouble, that makes it challenging.”
Sophomore center Winston Hill came off the Patriot bench to tally 16 points and seven rebounds, while senior point guard Jaquez Smith, junior forward Keith Matthews, and sophomore swingman Alex Cox each scored 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.