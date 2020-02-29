SUMTER, S.C. — Mike Teasley told his Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School team what Saturday’s SCISA 3A title game was going to come down to in the end.
“I told them it wasn’t going to be a bunch of points spread out throughout the game — it was going to be about three to five points, and it was going to come down to who made the plays at the end,” he said.
Unfortunately for Teasley and the Titans, that turned out to be Cardinal Newman.
The Cardinals outscored Trinity 20-12 in the fourth quarter and held them scoreless over the final two minutes until a last-second shot at the buzzer to earn a 52-49 victory.
The win is the second straight for Cardinal Newman and avenges an earlier loss to Trinity-Byrnes this season in Darlington.
“They made plays when they had to, and you expect that from a defending champion,” Teasley said. “I thought we had some opportunities that slipped through our fingers. But our kids fought hard.”
The first half was a back-and-forth affair that saw seven lead changes and one tie.
The Cardinals got the upper hand first thanks to an 8-0 run in the first quarter, powered by Silas Christie. He had seven points in the first quarter.
Trinity reversed things to start the second quarter by going on a 5-0 run highlighted by Nick Ford’s three-point play.
The Titans trailed 22-17 late when Spencer Scott’s three-pointer brought them back within two at halftime.
Ford had seven points at halftime and Jordan Jones had five, including a 3-pointer of his own.
The Titans took control toward the end of the third quarter. A shot from downtown by Spencer Scott put Trinity-Byrnes up 34-30, and that lead carried over into the decisive fourth quarter.
Jones led Trinity-Byrnes with 17 points followed by Ford with 16. Both made the all-tournament team.
Christie led the way for the Cardinals with 16 points followed by Josh Beadle with 14 and Thomas Tyler with 13.
CN 13 9 10 20 — 52
TB 10 10 16 12 — 49
CARDINAL NEWMAN (52)
Thomas Tyler 13, Cooper 4, Josh Beadle 14, White 5, Silas Christie 16.
TRINITY-BYRNES (47)
Jordan Jones 17, Nick Ford 16, Coletrain 3, Saragba 2, McLeod 3, Scott 6, Ellis 2.
RECORD: TB 23-7
