DARLINGTON, S.C. — Turnovers were an issue all night for the Darlington High boys’ basketball team Tuesday against Myrtle Beach.
The Falcons were able to limit the damage in the first half by getting stops defensively, coach Anthony Heilbronn said.
It was another matter in the second half, especially the fourth quarter.
The Seahawks rallied from an early double-digit deficit and used a 24-2 run in the final quarter to pull away for a 64-49 win.
Darlington falls to 15-7 and 3-3 in Region 6-4A and will travel to face region-leading Marlboro County on Friday.
“Once we get down, we tend to panic and go one on five,” Heilbronn said of his team’s play in the final quarter. “We get down six or eight points and try to get it all back at once. That leads to bad shots, which leads to layups (on the other end), which leads to their lead going from four to 12 really quickly.”
Darlington entered the fourth quarter ahead by seven, but Myrtle Beach scored 13 of the first 15 points to grab the advantage.
J.J. Jones was the beneficiary of a number of those easy layups Heilbronn mentioned. He had 12 of his game-high 20 during the Seahawks’ big run.
“When you don’t value the ball, you’re not going to win games,” Heilbronn said. “They didn’t do anything different in the second half. They played full-court man, and we knew exactly what was coming. ...
“We just acted as if we didn’t know how to play basketball. That’s the frustrating part.”
It was a bitter ending to a game that featured strong spurts by the Falcons. They connected on 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, including five in the second quarter. Qua’liek Lewis and Tre’Quan Scott combined for four of those 3-pointers, and the duo finished with 17 and 12 points total, respectively.
That helped Darlington build a 24-11 advantage early in the second, but the Seahawks cut it to only three by halftime.
“That’s been our problem all year long,” Heilbronn said. “We’ve played well in spurts, but we can’t put 32 minutes together. Until we learn 32 minutes is what it takes to win games, we’re not going to win them.”
Emorie Knox added 13 points for Myrtle Beach and James Marques finished with 12. Jones also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Deuce Hudson added 10 points for Darlington.
MB 11 18 11 24 — 64
D 15 17 15 2 — 49
MYRTLE BEACH (64)
J.J. Jones 20, Emorie Knox 13, James Marques 12, Burgess 9, Hiekman 6, Funderberk 4.
DARLINGTON (49)
Qua’liek Lewis 17, Tre’Quan Scott 12, Deuce Hudson 10, Dubose 6, Bowers 2, Williams 2.
RECORD: D 15-7, 3-3.
NEXT GAME: Darlington travels to Marlboro County on Friday.
