FLORENCE – Four from the Pee Dee were selected for the Palmetto Champions All-Star Football Team.
Lamar’s Shane Amerson is the Class A upper-state lineman of the year.
C.E. Murray’s Antonio McKnight is the Class A lower-state back of the year, and War Eagles coach Brian Smith is Class A’s lower-state coach of the year. Smith also won this award at C.E. Murray in 2015 while guiding the program to a Class A, Division II runner-up finish. He went on that season to become the Morning News Football Coach of the Year.
And in Class 3A, Cheraw’s Xavier McIver was named the lower-state lineman of the year.
Amerson and McKnight were also selected earlier this week to play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at noon Dec. 14 at Myrtle Beach High School.
"I'm extremely proud," Wilkes said after Amerson’s bowl selection. "There's not a kid out there who deserves it more than him. He's as good a football player as I've ever seen. He's just the total player on offense and defense. And he's been totally fun to be around and coach. I just hate I had just one year to coach him."
As for McKnight, he is the War Eagles’ quarterback and punter. At quarterback, before Friday’s game against Bethune-Bowman, he has 746 passing yards and six touchdowns along with 497 rushing yards and 11 additional TDs.
“That says our program is on solid footballing, and it says a lot about the hard work that our team and staff and community have put in to make this work,” Smith said.
Being honored as lower-state coach was especially sweet for Smith as he recalled leaving C.E. Murray in 2017 for Class 5A only to be fired after one season.
Smith coached Scott’s Branch in 2018 last season before returning to Greeleyville.
“This is kind of a redemption for me,” said Smith, a former star linebacker at The Citadel. “It did not go well at Blythewood, it did not go well there with their administration. Now, this is a redemption story, telling them they made a mistake.
“But this is such a huge honor,” he added. “I’m blessed to have this happen for a second time. It takes an extreme amount of hard work to make it happen on all fronts. The community and coaching staff is a huge part, but it’s the players too. The players make the coach, and I’ve got a special group of guys with high character.”
As for McIver, a defensive tackle for the Braves, he had 56 tackles before Friday’s game against Marion. McIver also had three sacks and two interceptions.
