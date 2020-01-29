FLORENCE, S.C. — Jimmy Weatherford has several region championships and a state crown to his name.
Next for the former South Florence and Chesterfield coach is an induction into the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
He and others, including former area coaches Lindsay Pierce and H.E. “Shad” Hall, will be inducted during the SCBCA all-star games May 26-28 at Lexington High School.
Weatherford’s career record is 511-196. He coached from 1988 to 1998 at South Florence, guiding the Bruins to a 221-61 record, six region championships and twice a No. 7 national ranking. And at Chesterfield, he coached the Rams to a mark of 290-135 that included two state runner-up finishes and a state crown in 2011.
Weatherford, who retired in 2017 as Chesterfield’s athletic director after holding that post for 19 years, is just as excited about his latest honor.
“It’s very humbling,” Weatherford said. “I’m very appreciative to be recognized by a group of guys that I’ve worked with all my life. I admire the job they’ve done at their schools. To be recognized by them is pretty special.
“I don’t do it for that,” he added. “But I’m very fortunate to have been a part of two great schools that have great players at both places, great assistant coaches and great administrations. That helps, naturally. So, I’m very lucky to have been there and to have had all those people who worked with me.”
Weatherford’s two South Florence teams that achieved No. 7 national rankings were the Bruins' 1994 and ’96 squads.
“We had some really good parents that supported us, and we had a great athletic director in Mike Watts that supported us,” Weatherford said. “That made it easy for us.”
Pierce coached baseball at East Clarendon, Marion, Conway, Kingstree and Camden.
“We’re, of course, very proud,” Lindsay Pierce III said of his grandfather, who died in the 1970s. “It’s a big honor, and we’re very much looking forward to coming to the banquet and accepting this award for him.”
Pierce also coached football for Camden, where he guided the Bulldogs to state crowns in 1944 and ’57. He also was S.C. Shrine Bowl coach in ’53.
And Hall, who died in a 1966 car accident at age 35, had much success at East Clarendon. There, he coached the baseball program to state crowns in 1958, ’59 and ’60. After that, he coached the football program to two state championships (1961, ’65).
