PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Former Hannah-Pamplico football star Kobe Praylow was named second-team All-USA South as a return specialist last season while playing for Methodist University.
His final stats from 2019 were 37 receptions, seven overall touchdowns and 1,153 all-purpose yards
Once named a conference special teams player of the week, Praylow also finished third on his team with 38 catches for 459 yards and two touchdowns.
Against LaGrange (Ga.), Praylow had an 88-yard TD return, 54-yard rushing score and finished that game with 199 all-purpose yards.
