Kobe Praylow

Praylow

 Methodist University

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Former Hannah-Pamplico football star Kobe Praylow was named second-team All-USA South as a return specialist last season while playing for Methodist University.

His final stats from 2019 were 37 receptions, seven overall touchdowns and 1,153 all-purpose yards 

Once named a conference special teams player of the week, Praylow also finished third on his team with 38 catches for 459 yards and two touchdowns. 

Against LaGrange (Ga.), Praylow had an 88-yard TD return, 54-yard rushing score and finished that game with 199 all-purpose yards.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.