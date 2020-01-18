Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion women knew what it was like to lose a game in overtime.
It happened Wednesday against Augusta.
On Saturday, in overtime again, coach Jeri Porter’s Patriots responded to make sure that did not happen with an 81-76 win against Clayton State which snapped a four-game losing streak.
“The biggest difference was having been there,” Porter said. “I think the biggest difference was being a little bit more level-headed, composed and poised in those pressure moments.”
Case in point: Francis Marion used a 6-0 overtime surge and never looked back.
“It felt like they were a little more comfortable with what they needed to do (in overtime),” Porter said. “And I felt like that was a huge difference for them.”
Another difference was FMU junior Kiana Adderton, who scored a team-high 24 points and added a career-high 13 rebounds.
Sophomore center Zaria Woods followed with a double-double of her own with 17 points and 13 rebounds. She connected on her final seven shots from the floor to improve her season field goal percentage to 68.3 percent.
FMU freshman guard Scarlett Gilmore, meanwhile, scored 12 points to register her fourth consecutive double-digit effort.
The turning point in regulation for the Patriots was the third quarter. After trailing 33-24 at halftime, FMU shot 77 percent from the field to lead 52-48. But the Pacers would not go away. With 17 seconds left, Clayton State’s Kelsie Towns sank a 3-pointer. And a potential game-winning attempt by the Patriots’ Macy Passmore missed its mark.
But the Patriots stayed composed.
After all, they had been there.
“We took care of the ball, ran the offense,” Porter said. “We had looks where we wanted to get looks. I’m just really pleased with the team. It helps with our confidence.”
