Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Turns out Florence Post 1 will be playing in Segra Park in Columbia this year after all.
The Columbia Fireflies’ ballpark has been the host of the final rounds of the American Legion state tournament the past few seasons, and they’re keeping that connection going with the independent S.C. American League as well.
Thursday marked the first night of a series of games that will be held throughout the summer, including two featuring Derick Urquhart’s squad. Florence will travel Tuesday to Columbia to face Edgefield, a new team this season, and will follow that up with a July 28 game against Sumter.
“Some of the athletic officers in the Columbia area had some communication between them and Segra Park and the Fireflies,” Urquhart said. “With the minor leagues being canceled, they wanted to have some games, and our product that we’ve put together for the season fit right in line with what they wanted to do.
“So they offered us up pretty much every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer for different teams to come up and meet there.”
Games are slated to start at 6:05 p.m. with tickets costing $6. The Segra Series will last all the way through July 30.
“It’s a great park, and we’ve been fortunate to be able to go there the last two years with the state tournament,” Urquhart said. “Anytime you’re able to get a game at a nice ballpark like they’ve got in Columbia, you want to jump at that opportunity.”
Lexington, Chapin-Newberry, West Columbia, Rock Hill and Camden are just a few of the other teams that will participate this season as well.
“They wanted to focus on the Midlands teams first, and that’s understandable in terms of their fanbase,” Urquhart said. “I’m not 100 percent sure, but I think they’re treating these games equivalent to the normal minor league games, and they’re promoting it to all of their fans and season ticket holders.
“So hopefully there will be some pretty good crowds that can come out and enjoy the games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.