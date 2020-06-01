FLORENCE, S.C. — There were some familiar sounds at American Legion Field late Monday afternoon as the ping of baseballs hitting bats echoed throughout the complex for one of the first times this summer.
Florence’s independent S.C. American League team held its first official practice as coach Derick Urquhart began the process of getting his squad ready for competitive play again.
“I’m glad to be out here — it’s been a long time,” Lake View High catcher Noah Carter said. “I’ve been practicing hitting in a cage, trying to stay ready, because you just didn’t know when everything was going to return.”
Return yes, but not quite to normal just yet. Monday’s practice was broken up into two groups with infielders going through drills and batting practice first while outfielders took over an hour or so later.
“For the first couple weeks, we’re going to kind of do it more like group work,” Urquhart said. “I’m not ready to bring in all 22 players at one time, so we’re going to keep it where we can control it a little bit better.”
That includes the necessary precautions of hand sanitizing, social distancing and wearing masks when appropriate.
“We can help by making those good decisions while still being out here and practicing baseball,” Urquhart said. “We’re going around asking everybody the questions about being sick, coughing, being around family that’s sick. If we get a ‘yes’ we’ll take the appropriate action from there.
“We need to make the right decisions, but it’s also good to get back out here.”
Monday was a welcome sight for the players, who like Carter, didn’t know if they’d be back on the field during the summer months at all.
“When all of this started, I think they said it might last until the fall, so it was kind of up in the air,” he said. “I kind of knew school ball was out of the question with all the schools being closed, but I was hoping we could get out here and play a little bit.”
Even though the team won’t be under the American Legion banner, the independent league gives the players what they wanted the most, he said.
“I was just ready to get back on the field,” Carter said. “Most of the teams that we play are having independent teams as well, so it will kind of be like the same thing, just without the name.”
Urquhart said the plan is to begin league games the week following the July 4th holiday, but non-league games could begin before that if facilities are available.
When the season does start, Urquhart said the safety of the players will be at the forefront, and that especially includes pitchers are looking to gradually stretch themselves out for the second time this year.
“One thing we’ve done to help that is we have a large pitching staff,” he said. “We’re certainly not going to run anybody out there four or five innings right off the bat. These two or three weeks are going to be used to get their arms strengthened and gradually increase their bullpen sessions and get their stamina back up.
“When we get back into live games, it will probably be two innings here, two innings there, but definitely a very strict pitch count.”
Carter isn’t worried so much about innings from his perspective as he is control, he said.
“I’m just looking for them to throw strikes,” he said. “They’ve been throwing bullpens throughout the break, so I’m just looking for them to command the zone. I think their arms will be good; if they can just throw strikes, I think we’ll fine.”
