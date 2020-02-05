COLUMBIA, S.C. -- In the latest twist in Florence native Jordan Burch's journey to college football, he appeared at Hammond School -- where has been a student since 2017-18 -- and wore a University of South Carolina hat.
On national signing day, that appeared to be a signal he would sign with coach Will Muschamp's Gamecocks. Although video footage appears to show Burch signing a piece of paper, it's unknown if that paper was a national letter of intent.
Even if that was a national letter of intent, Burch has yet to send it to USC and become an official signee.
Burch, ESPN's fourth-ranked overall project, has until April 1 to sign with USC or any other college.'
Below is what the Associated Press reported about Burch from Wednesday:
Burch committed to South Carolina during the early signing period, but never actually signed a national letter of intent with the Gamecocks and he took a late visit to LSU.
At a signing day ceremony Wednesday at Hammond School in Columbia, South Carolina, Burch had only a Gamecocks hat. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, whose son plays on the same high school team with Burch, was sitting just a few feet away.
Burch never made an announcement nor did any interviews, simply saying: “For the next three or four years I’ll be with my friends.”
When South Carolina posted a list of 21 signees a few hours later, Burch's name was not among them. The signing period ends April 1.
