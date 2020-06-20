FLORENCE, S.C. – Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it was going to be somewhat of a transitional year for Derick Urquhart’s team.
Florence posted a 34-6 record last season while making it to the American Legion state semifinals, but this year’s team will have to fill a number of voids left by the departure of talented players.
Perhaps none more so than on the pitching side.
Several of Florence’s top hurlers, including Rae Rae McGirt, Garrett Gainey, Noah Henderson and Timmy Felder, are now gone as Urquhart looks to revamp his staff for another postseason run.
“The pitching staff is where we had a big overhaul,” Urquhart said. “So, we have to replace a ton of pitching. But we’ve got a couple of guys who threw a lot of innings for us last year, and we’ve picked up some key guys from the local high schools who will fill in some big innings for us.”
At the top of the returnees list are Darlington’s Anthony Hopkins and Florence Christian’s Robbie Jordan. Jordan threw the most innings for Florence last season, Urquhart said, while Hopkins started a number of key games, including in the postseason, and probably will be the top starter when the season begins.
“I strive to just be better every year,” Hopkins said. “If I can’t beat what I did last year, then I didn’t work hard enough this summer.
“That’s been my goal the whole time.”
After the high school season was cut short, Hopkins said he shut down for about a month and a half. Beginning around May, however, he picked back up by throwing twice a week to begin with and amped things up from there in preparation for the season – even though as a safety precaution pitchers likely won’t go more than two or three innings to begin the season, Urquhart said.
“Now I’m throwing four or five days a week and just keeping my body healthy,” Hopkins said. “There could be that temptation to overdo things to begin with, but everyone’s going to have to be able to have that mental regulator that lets you know when enough is enough.”
Florence’s staff will be bolstered with South Florence’s Josh Collins and West Florence’s George Derrick Floyd. Lake View’s Thomas Skipper has also been impressive, Urquhart said, along with Trinity-Byrnes’ Noah Skeen.
Hartsville’s Owen Taylor, who will also be in the field and the batting lineup most nights, returns to give Florence one of its few true two-way players.
Florence also has several other arms it can turn to in South Florence's Parker Moore, West Florence's John Coble, Wilson's Jamonte Vanderhall and Lake View's Hunter Herlong.
“Undecided on the back end as far as closing purposes,” Urquhart said. “Skipper and Owen Taylor fit that mold – both hard-throwing guys with good sliders and curveballs. We could experiment some the first couple of weeks to see who could be on the back end of those roles.”
