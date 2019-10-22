FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian’s volleyball team wanted perfection.
And coach Denise Carter made sure her Eagles wouldn’t let that opportunity slip away. Despite falling behind 2-0 to Robert E. Lee Academy on the Eagles’ senior day, FCS rallied to win in five sets and complete a 16-0 regular season.
After losing 25-21 and 25-20, FCS won 25-19, 25-16 and 15-11.
Carter said she did not even think about a perfect season after losing four of last year’s starters to graduation.
“I just can’t describe it,” said Carter, who once coached West Florence volleyball and was even on the Knights’ first team. “I just thank God for putting me here. This is a great bunch of girls. It’s a blessing to be here.”
Carter blamed the first two sets on her players getting too caught up in the pre-match festivities.
“Their emotions were flying really high,” Carter said. “We started really flat and needed to get back into a rhythm. And once we got a spark in the third set, the girls got their energy up and played like they had played all year.”
It started with a pep talk before the third set.
“I told them this was our court, this was our season,” Carter said. “We are undefeated, and I don’t want us to lose this way on senior night after all the blood, sweat and tears we had poured on this court. This is supposed to be payoff time for us.”
One of the biggest adjustments FCS made was finding ways to score against the Cavaliers’ height. Also, just about every kill the Eagles attempted was contested by Robert E. Lee’s height and hustle.
But then, Carter tried a different strategy.
“That made a huge difference in where (REL) was hitting the ball because of our floor coverage,” she said.
And in FCS’ huddle before the fifth set, Carter was the most confident she had been all day.
“I just told them we’ve got this,” Carter said. “I could tell the other team was deflated. We had won two straight sets, and the momentum had changed in our direction.”
After FCS fell behind 8-5 in that final set, Robert E. Lee made two consecutive errors. And before long, a kill by Hilton Broach (11 for the match) and an ace by Emily Eason tied it at 9. Eason finished the match with 12 kills.
And after the Cavs reclaimed an 11-9 lead, the Eagles took over from there. A Broach kill was followed by a kill from Mary Margaret Sterling off Corley Keefe’s serve.
Keefe went on to serve out the match and also finished with 29 assists and 20 digs. On the final point, Sterling put the ball at a place where the Cavs couldn’t return it, and it was bedlam on FCS’ side of the court.
Sterling finished Tuesday’s match with 60 digs.
“Our girls have just worked so hard,” said Carter, whose team received 13 digs from Stephanie Dersch. “They’ve worked hard since the summer and came together.”
Today, Florence Christian will learn of its seeding in this weekend’s SCISA state tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
“I think we’ve got a great chance because we played really awesome volleyball in coming back like we did tonight,” Carter said. “I’m glad we played such a great team to help us get ready for the weekend.”
REL 25 25 19 16 11
FCS 21 20 25 25 15
ACES: Corley Keefe 1, Kaitlyn Fore 3, Emily Eason 2, Kylie Stewart 2, Hilton Broach 5, Mary Margaret Sterling 1,
KILLS: Keefe 4, Fore 4, Eason 12, Katelyn Munn 2, Stewart 8, Broach 11, Sterling 4
ASSISTS : Keefe 29,
BLOCKS: Keefe 2, Fore 5, Eason 7, Munn 4, Broach 3
DIGS: Keefe 20, Fore 1, Stephanie Dersch 13, Eason 7, Munn 9, Stewart 32, Lauren Taylor 6, Broach 12, Sterling 60.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.