FLORENCE, S.C. — They consider themselves unsung heroes.
But when it comes to setting Florence Christian up for what the Eagles do best, they are certainly worthy of accolades.
With one state championship ring already in their possession from last season, winning another would suit this offensive line just fine.
While the Eagles waited for various injuries to key offensive players to heal this season, these in the trenches made sure coach Neil Minton’s team would keep pushing along.
More like, galloping along.
Meet FCS right tackle Jackson Gray, right guard Kaiden Shaffer, center Lane Ward, left guard Jonas Duty and left tackle Josh Carr.
“Everybody knows we’re a run-first team, so obviously we’ve got to have some guys who are willing to block and sacrifice,” said Minton, who also coached FCS to a state crown in 2013. “And these guys do that. They get after it, and they’ve bought into a lineman-type culture that we try to breed around here, and they take a lot of pride in their job.”
Experience also helps, as three starters returned from last year’s offensive line. Ward is a four-year starter, and Duty and Carr are three-year starters. As for Gray, he experienced plenty of blocking assignments last year as a tight end before becoming a full-fledged offensive lineman.
To illustrate how successful the Eagles’ offense has been because of their offensive line, consider this: Marshall Brown has rushed for 790 yards and nine touchdowns. Andre Aikens, meanwhile, has rushed for 502 and nine, and Ethan Kelly has rushed for 557 and seven.
And when quarterback Robbie Jordan needs time to throw, he also gets that. So far this season, he has accounted for 864 yards and eight touchdowns.
Florence Christian also has an added size advantage at tight end in 6-foot-4, 250-pound Graham Berry, who has 108 receiving yards and a score of his own.
“We just play together and play as a team,” Gray said. “Our goal is to come out focused and work as hard as we can.”
And when everybody has experience, that’s all the better.
“Everybody knows what they’re doing,” Shaffer said. “And when that’s the case, you’re even more eager to learn to get better every day.”
And as for the label of unsung heroes? That’s just fine with these Eagles.
“We absolutely embrace that unsung-hero role,” Ward said. “We’re proud of our running backs for their runs and our quarterbacks and receivers because they’re the ones scoring the touchdowns. But we work hard and work together. We have a great mindset because we understand our roles on this team.”
Those big plays fire up the offensive linemen just as much as the crowd.
“That’s huge,” Duty said. “It’s huge, especially when you’re working together and your momentum is feeding off each other. Games are all about energy, and we love to play off that energy, too.”
Carr realizes that even if a couple of plays don’t go the Eagles’ way, it’s just one play. There will be several more by game’s end.
“That’s the thing to remember. Even if one play gets busted, we still want to keep up the intensity that we’ve had for the game up until that point,” Carr said. “We want to keep playing hard. And when you keep playing hard, good things will happen.”
This week, Florence Christian is ranked No. 2 in SCISA Class 2A and is preparing to host top-ranked Trinity-Byrnes at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
It’s a big game, indeed.
But Gray knows the key to the Eagles having a chance.
“We’ve got to play together,” he said. “If we do that, it should be an interesting game.”
