Dillon Christian vs. Florence Christian

Florence Christian Friday night played host to Dillon Christian for the Eagles 2019 Homecoming. The Florence squad defeated the visitors 46-14 in a game during which the clock ran through most of the second quarter until the end.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian's Marshall Brown rushed for 143 yards and had two touchdowns during the Eagles' 46-14 homecoming win Friday against Dillon Christian.

Eagles teammate Jack McFadden added two rushing touchdowns of his own.

Dillon Christian's Trent Johnson had a passing touchdown, and Daniel Camp added a rushing score.

DCS 0 0 7 7 — 14

FCS 33 13 0 0 — 46

FIRST QUARTER

FCS — Ethan Kelly 26 run (Cam White kick), 10:21.

FCS- Marshall Brown 9 run (White kick), 7:31.

FCS- Brown 66 run (kick failed), 3:32

FCS- Andre Aikens 1 run (White kick), :53

FCS- Jack McFadden 23 run (kick failed), :11

SECOND QUARTER

FCS — McFadden 70 (White kick), 10:43.

FCS- Phillip Hucks 34 run ( White kick), 7:50.

THIRD QUARTER

DCS— Austin Heasley 3 pass from Trent Johnson (Josh Brown kick), 9:32.

FOURTH QUARTER

DCS — Daniel Camp 2 run (Brown kick), 8:56.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — FCS:Marshall Brown 6-143.

RECORDS: FCS 6-3, 3-0 SCISA Region 1-2A. DCS 3-5, 2-1 SCISA Region 1-2A.

NEXT GAME: FCS will host Trinity-Byrnes at 7:30 p.m. Friday. DCS will travel to Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m.

