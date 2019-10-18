FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian's Marshall Brown rushed for 143 yards and had two touchdowns during the Eagles' 46-14 homecoming win Friday against Dillon Christian.
Eagles teammate Jack McFadden added two rushing touchdowns of his own.
Dillon Christian's Trent Johnson had a passing touchdown, and Daniel Camp added a rushing score.
DCS 0 0 7 7 — 14
FCS 33 13 0 0 — 46
FIRST QUARTER
FCS — Ethan Kelly 26 run (Cam White kick), 10:21.
FCS- Marshall Brown 9 run (White kick), 7:31.
FCS- Brown 66 run (kick failed), 3:32
FCS- Andre Aikens 1 run (White kick), :53
FCS- Jack McFadden 23 run (kick failed), :11
SECOND QUARTER
FCS — McFadden 70 (White kick), 10:43.
FCS- Phillip Hucks 34 run ( White kick), 7:50.
THIRD QUARTER
DCS— Austin Heasley 3 pass from Trent Johnson (Josh Brown kick), 9:32.
FOURTH QUARTER
DCS — Daniel Camp 2 run (Brown kick), 8:56.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — FCS:Marshall Brown 6-143.
RECORDS: FCS 6-3, 3-0 SCISA Region 1-2A. DCS 3-5, 2-1 SCISA Region 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host Trinity-Byrnes at 7:30 p.m. Friday. DCS will travel to Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m.
