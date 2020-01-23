FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian freshman Kenzie Feagin scored 21 points, and the Eagles won 60-26 Thursday over Thomas Sumter.
But that was not the only thing Eagles coach Neil Minton liked about his team’s win.
“She is a good shooter,” Minton said of Feagin, who finished with four 3-pointers. One of them was made while falling to the ground while fouled. “She handled the ball well, for sure. And we expect that out of her. But I was also proud of how she picked things up defensively.”
Minton also credited Corley Keefe (11 points) for sharing the ball well and Brittany Williams (10) for bring more energy in the paint. And in addition, he praised Kylie Stewart’s defense.
Minto also liked his team’s 12-2 run during the first quarter.
“We wanted to come out and play together,” said Minton, whose team improved to 12-0. “We felt Tuesday night we didn’t always play committed to being a team as we had been. We wanted to play hard on defense, share the ball. And, I felt like we did that tonight.”
Next up for Florence Christian is a home game today against rival Trinity-Byrnes at 6:30 p.m.
“Hopefully, this will keep the momentum going,” Minton said. “Although we executed really well at times, we also showed at times that we can get better.”
TS 2 8 6 10 -- 26
FCS 12 13 19 16 – 60
THOMAS SUMTER (26)
Silvester 6, Lindsay Daniel 10, Laney 5, Young 4, Hyder 1.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (60)
Kenzie Feagin 21, Sterling 4, Broach 4, Brittany Williams 10, Corley Keefe 11, Stewart 6, Eason 4.
RECORD: FCS 12-0.
