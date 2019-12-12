Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Thursday’s game against Hammond was too close for coach Neil Minton’s taste.
But he’ll take the Eagles’ 53-52 overtime win.
The Eagles improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Class A. As for FCS’ Brittany Williams, she was on her game with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
“She did a great job,” Minton said. “She’s our go-to inside player, and Hammond was playing zone early. Once we got the lead early, they tried to go man-to-man. And that allowed us to get the ball inside and do some good things.”
But this game’s tide turned more than once. The final swing of momentum of regulation went to the Eagles when Corley Keefe’s 3-pointer rolled in with 41 seconds left.
“Corley’s 3 was big, and she was going to take it,” Minton said. “It’s her senior year, and she’s confident and we’re confident in her and she knocked it down.”
The first part of overtime belonged to Florence Christian, and the Eagles survived a furious Skyhawk charge down the stretch.
That’s why Minton pointed out the importance of doing the little things that could have kept the outcome from being so close.
“We missed a lot of shots under the basket and free throws that could have definitely put this away earlier,” Minton said. “But we’re taking good shots for the most part.”
Two successful free throws by Kylie Stewart, however, made the night easier for Minton to take.
Lauren Scott led Hammond with 18 points, followed by Tyra Meyers with 18.
H 13 5 10 15 9 — 52
FCS 8 10 9 15 10 — 53
HAMMOND (52)
Waites 5, Adams 3, Tyra Meyers 18, Lauren Scott 20, Stevens 6.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (53)
Feagin 8, Sterling 2, Brittany Williams 19, Keefe 9, Stewart 7, Dersh 2, Eason 6.
