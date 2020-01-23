Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Christian boys made sure their Thursday rematch against Thomas Sumter would not be a close one.
After the Eagles lost 49-43 in their previous meeting, second-year coach Clay Bochette’s team went on a 29-10 run during the second and third quarters and won 59-45.
“I told them simply before the game they beat us at their place two weeks ago, and we needed to come out tonight with more intensity,” said Bochette, whose team improved to 6-9.
After Thomas Sumter’s triangle and 2 contained Robbie Jordan and Clayton Bochette during the first quarter, that created scoring opportunities for Emekah Johnson, who scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with 18.
Once Florence Christian adjusted its defense to combat Thomas Sumter’s 3-point shooting, the Eagles took command with two Bochette 3-pointers. Bochette finished with 13 points.
“We really got after it in the second quarter,” Clay Bochette said.
After the Eagles led 31-24 at halftime, they distanced themselves during the third quarter by stretching the advantage to 42-29.
Thomas Sumter never recovered.
“That’s what I liked the most about tonight,” coach Bochette said. Sometimes, you play hard and things don’t go your way. But we played hard tonight, and things did go our way. Our offense played really well for us tonight.”
TS 19 5 5 16 — 45
FCS 13 18 11 17 — 59
THOMAS SUMTER (45)
Fugate 9, Lisaby 2, Stevens 1, Sam Lawing 10, Latroy Calwell 19, Cameron Dixon 4
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (59)
Emekah Johnson 18, Aikens 4, Shelley 2, Gray 8, Berry 2, Clayton Bochette 13, Jordan 2, Gibbs 2, Kelly 4, Rishmawi 4.
