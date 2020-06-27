JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – If a football team cannot practice with a ball, why not make the workouts interesting?
That’s exactly what Johnsonville football coach Ken Cribb has done, implementing cross training: A regimen that uses several modes of training to develop a specific component of fitness.
Easy? Not quite.
“We as coaches like it, because it hits them on the cardio, too. We just started it this summer,” said Cribb, the third-year Johnsonville coach.
Johnsonville has now completed two weeks of summer workouts, which meant the Flashes could not use footballs for anything.
“Obviously, we’d rather use a real ball, but what we’re doing now is better than nothing,” Cribb said. “We’re just trying to do the best we can until things get back to normal.”
An average of 40 players have showed up to workouts, or two workout periods, according to Cribb.
Starting Monday, his players can start using footballs, although the balls cannot be shared with anybody during drills. The SCHSL is pondering a Phase 1.5 to say the small groups of 10 can do things like throw the ball within their groups.
But that’s not a possibility, yet.
“I think we’re doing about as good as we can do with the restrictions we’ve got,” Cribb said. “It’s just good to get the players back. Hopefully, we’ll get back to normal and play before too long.”
So, the drills continued.
“We tried to do a few football things within the limits,” Cribb said. “We’d go over steps and stances the best we can. We’d mix our routines up with the cross-train stuff.”
But players are healthy.
“We’ve been blessed so far, and we’re taking all the precautions we can,” Cribb said. “We’re doing the best we can with the cards we’ve been dealt. The kids seem grateful to be back. Everybody’s grateful now, because we all took some things for granted before the pandemic. So, with that, we’re just anxious to get everything back to normal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.