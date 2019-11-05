Trinity-Byrnes 1

Trinity-Byrnes' Donovan Lambert (left) and Cam Ellis tackle Robert E. Lee's Christian Olson (14) during the Titans' victory Friday night that clinched a region championship.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

SCISA 3A

1. Hammond (5)

2. Laurence Manning

3. First Baptist

4. Heathwood Hall

T5. Ben Lippen

T5. Cardinal Newman

Also receiving votes: Porter-Gaud

SCISA 2A

1. Trinity-Byrnes (5)

2. Hilton Head Christian

T3. Robert E. Lee

T3. Florence Christian

5. Orangeburg Prep

Also receiving votes: None

SCISA 1A

1. Bethesda Academy (5)

2. Thomas Heyward

3. Pee Dee Academy

4. Carolina Academy

5. Colleton Prep

Also receiving votes: None

SCISA 8-man

1. Andrew Jackson Academy (4)

2. St. John’s Christian

3. Clarendon Hall

4. Richard Winn Academy

5. Wardlaw Academy

Also receiving votes: None

A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

