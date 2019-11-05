fmn football logo

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Dorman

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Byrnes

5. Sumter

6. Clover

7. Carolina Forest

8. Laurens

9. Gaffney

10. River Bluff

Receiving votes: Goose Creek, T.L. Hanna

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (11)

2. Daniel

3. South Pointe

4. Wren

5. (tie) Greenville

5. (tie) Hartsville

7. AC Flora

8. Eastside

9. Wilson

10. Belton Honea Path

Receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Travelers Rest, Lower Richland, Ridge View

Class 3A

1. Chapman (11)

2. Aynor

3. Gilbert

4. Dillon

5. Camden

6. Wade Hampton

7. Chester

8. Union County

9. (tie) May River

(tie) Strom Thurmond

Receiving votes: None

2A

1. Abbeville (11)

2. Barnwell

3. Southside Christian

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Timberland

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Gray

8. (tie) St. Joe’s, Andrews

10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Others receiving votes- Saluda, Woodland, Mullins, Buford, Batesburg-Leesville, Whale Branch

1A

1. Wagener-Salley (8)

2. Green Sea Floyds (3)

3. Lamar

4. Blackville-Hilda

5. C.E. Murray

6. Branchville

7. Lake View

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta

9. Whitmire

10. Baptist Hill

Others receiving votes- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, McCormick, Cross

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.