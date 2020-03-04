COLUMBIA, S.C. — Watching the lower-state champion Marion girls play basketball can be dizzying.
They zig, they zag. They race up and down, left and right.
But the Swamp Foxes do it with such uncommon ease, subbing players in and out. Each one is as conditioned as the other, and that was by Swamp Fox coach Crasten Davis’ design as he made the team run cross-country last fall.
With the fall weather being 90 or 95 degrees while running 3.1 miles, this was not by desire of any Marion players.
“I was like, ‘I’m not running any cross-country,” junior guard Tonaja Lester recalled with a laugh.
Fellow guard Keyla Britt felt the same way.
“I hadn’t run cross-country before. Besides, that’s too much running,” Britt said.
But Davis was not taking “no” for an answer. After all, he’s the coach. And it’s what he did while coaching boys’ basketball in North Carolina. In his previous job as the Creek Bridge boys’ coach, the only reason he couldn’t make his players run cross-country was because the warriors didn’t have a cross-country program.
The Marion girls became more open to cross-country, however, after Davis explained why he wanted them to run.
“I told them that if they did cross-country, we’d be able to get in the gym a little earlier, and that kind of persuaded them,” said Davis, whose Swamp Foxes play for the SCHSL Class 3A state crown against Keenan at 2 p.m. Saturday at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena. “They bought in. Once they got over the shock of it, they were ready.”
The shock of it?
“I was tired,” Lester said. “It was like running across town and through the woods and stuff. It was nothing I was used to.”
The same went for Britt.
“I wasn’t used to it. I just had to keep stopping,” Britt said with a laugh.
It took about a week and a half for players to adjust to the heat and endurance of the sport.
“It did get us in shape faster,” Lester said. “Then I was like, ‘Well, I don’t have to complain about conditioning at the first of basketball season because cross-country helped us a lot, there. And I didn’t get as tired as I used to while running up and down the court.”
On that note, Davis continued to talk about how much cross-country has benefited his players on the court.
“At the first of the season, they didn’t have to worry about spending like 20 minutes on conditioning at the end of practice of beginning of practice because they had run cross-country,” Davis said. “That time we usually would have spent conditioning, that just turned into extra time we could get more shots up, more free throws up. We could actually drill more for what we could be facing against potential opponents.”
All the proof this worked can be found in the Swamp Foxes’ 29-1 record while using a 10-player rotation.
Marion's record was 24-0 before losing its regular-season finale to Dillon. And then, Marion went back to its winning ways.
“The mindset was to come into the basketball season in shape,” Davis said. “Then, all we have to do is maintain so we don’t have to get in shape.”
That’s important because of the frenetic pace of play Marion employs with its pressure defense that leads to transition baskets.
“Some games, they may need to play 30 minutes out of the 32. And when that’s needed, they’re able to do that,” Davis said. “They’re prepared because if you run in 90-, 95-degree heat for 3.1 miles every day, then it can be a little bit easier on the basketball court indoors.
“And when you’re in shape, physically, you don’t lose any mental capacity when you’re tired.”
