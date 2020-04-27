FLORENCE, S.C. – The three varsity football teams from Florence One Schools will return to Memorial Stadium this fall for football season, according to South Florence athletic director, Bob Wilson.
“The on-campus stadiums, we were told the other day, are not going to be ready until spring, for soccer,” Wilson said. “So, everybody will be playing at Memorial Stadium again – at least, for one more year.”
West Florence and Wilson are the other two F1S high schools.
"I think it was expected. It takes a while to be able to build stadiums," Wilson football coach Derek Howard said. "It's not something that just happens in a couple of months. We're used to it. We don't think it's a disadvantage or anything. We welcome it. We know there are brighter days in the future. We will be playing in our own stadium eventually, so we'll be fine."
It remains to be seen if each of the three varsity football teams will host one on-campus football game this fall like they did last year while playing the rest of their contests at Memorial.
Memorial Stadium was built in 1949.
"That's where we played, I guess, for the last however many years," said Drew Marlowe, who enters his first season as South Florence's football coach. "So, one more year won't hurt us. I just kind of found out myself, for sure, that the stadiums wouldn't be ready for this season. But we'll look forward to getting into our stadiums the next year."
According to a Morning News story published in mid-January, the on-campus stadiums will be made possible through a lease-purchase agreement of $11 million leased during the course of 10 years. The money for the stadiums will be taken from the “8% money”: money the school district borrows against 8% of the value of taxable property.
Also according to that previous story, soccer and football are the lone sports so far planned to be in the stadium as each of the three high schools already has a track.
That story added the $11 million will purchase for each of the three stadiums 5,000-seat bleachers.
The seeds for this project were sown after a 2019 proposal that included on-campus stadiums was voted down in a referendum. To respond, each of the three high schools also hosted one on-campus game last fall for the first time. The games were well received, overall.
The on-campus stadiums, when ready, will bring several advantages. First and foremost will be pregame and postgame logistics.
