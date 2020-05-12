Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Athletes of the year for each of Florence One Schools’ three high schools will be honored Thursday, and the overall male and female athletes of the year will also be recognized.
Because a full spring season could not be held, F1S’ athletic directors decided there will be no all-sports high school trophy awarded this year.
By alphabetical order of schools, here are the male and female athletes of the year.
SOUTH FLORENCE
MALE: Cameron Harper.
Harper, a three-year varsity starter in football, helped the Bruins to Class 5A playoff appearances the past two seasons. He was all-region, and South’s defensive player of the year and he played in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl. He has a 3.73 GPA and is a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society. He’s participated in SCHSL Living Clean Week and has participated in the reading program at Greenwood Elementary. He’s active at New Zion Baptist, and participates in its youth community service program. He has signed to continue his football career at Wingate.
FEMALE: Alexis Kirby
Kirby was six-year starter for the Bruins’ softball team, helping her team reach the lower-state semifinals in three of the previous four seasons. She was four-time all-region, was the 2017 best defense award winner, coach’s award winner in ‘18, and she was the team’s MVP in ‘19. She has a 3.97 GPA and is a member of the Beta Club and National Technical Honor Society. She was involved in SCHSL Living Clean week in 2018 and ‘19, and worked with the Miracle League of Florence the previous four years. Kirby participated SF’s reading program at McLaurin and Dewey Carter elementary schools. She’s also active in Sardis Baptist Church’s youth group on community service projects. She has signed to continue playing baseball at Florence-Darlington Technical College.
WEST FLORENCE
MALE: Wyatt Emerson.
Emerson has a 5.1 weighted GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club and attended Palmetto Boys State. He took part in the Friday Readers Program and volunteered for Special Olympics and is a part of the youth program at First Presbyterian — while playing three sports (football, tennis, golf) and holding a job at Florence Country Club. He caught 10 passes for just under 200 yards and a TD this past season and served as a team captain. He started on both sides of the ball, and he also earned all-region and all-state honors in 2019 in tennis, going 19-2.
FEMALE: Lauren Gordon
Gordon has a 4.9 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club and also served as an NJROTC officer. She also took part in the Friday Readers Program and volunteered for Special Olympics and volunteered at the FTA Tennis Tournament and at the Tucker Bingo Center. And she was assistant athletic director of basketball operations, sweeping the floor and tutoring a few players, washing uniforms, keeping books and selling hot dogs at halftime.
A state hurdles champion while attending Keenan, Gordon also stood out in that sport at West, as well as in volleyball. Last fall, she won the coach’s award for volleyball and was one of the team’s captains. She was all-region in the 4x100 and 400 hurdles and was named the team’s MVP in that sport. She has signed to continue her track career at Coastal Carolina.
WILSON
MALE: Yavin Smith.
Smith was a standout on the Tigers’ football team and also was Class 4A’s top-ranked runner in the 100 meters when the season was shortened. He was all-region in both sports, and was named Most Outstanding Track Athlete in 2018 and ’19. He was also named the football team’s top receiver the previous two seasons.
With a 4.3 weighted GPA, Smith is class treasurer and has volunteered with Field Day at North Vista, the book drive, reading to local elementary school kids and would help set things up for women’s day at his church.
FEMALE: Loyal McQueen
McQueen is the Gatorade Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year for South Carolina, as well as the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 4A Girls’ Player of the Year. Not only was she also honored as player of the year by several others, McQueen was all-state and the Tigers’ MVP. She was also chosen to play in the Carolina Classic All-Star Game. With a 4.0 while taking dual-credit classes at Florence-Darlington Tech (she has 28 credits toward college). In addition to being a two-time honoree as the Morning News Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year, McQueen totaled 2,252 points during 110 games played.
She received 45 major NCAA Division I honors and signed to continue her career at Georgia Tech.
She’s a member of the National Honor Society and a four-year member of the Beta Club.
Her volunteer efforts include Cardboard City, being a camp counselor, working at Mt. Zion Soup Kitchen and helping with Read Across America, McLeod Hospice, and the Polar Bear Express and also read to students remotely during COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.