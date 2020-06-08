Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools can start conditioning next Monday for fall sports in accordance with Phase 1 of a three-phase plan to return to SCHSL prep athletics.
“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” West Florence football coach Jody Jenerette said.
There is no specific timetable for when Phases 2 and 3 can occur. Not only will students need to have current physicals before starting, they must also sign letters of “Informed Consent, Release of Liability, and Assumption of Risk for COVID-19.”
While the F1S football teams at West Florence and South Florence high schools will start next Monday, Wilson football coach Derek Howard said his Tigers will start on the 22nd.
“It’s all in the issue of safety. We’re free to start on the 15th. But we still want to make sure we’ve got all our ducks in a row before we get going all the way,” Howard said. “I am going to observe some friends of mine whose teams are starting on the 15th. They are friends and mentors I trust, and I‘m going to observe their practices first before I put my kids out there just in the name of safety. I want to be sure I’m doing everything in my eyes to keep the kids safe.”
SCISA programs stared earlier this month. Florence School District 2 (Hannah-Pamplico) begins today, FSD3 (Lake City) begins Wednesday, and FSD5 (Johnsonville) starts next Monday. As for FSD4 (Timmonsville), Timmonsville football coach Thomas McFadden said their start hopefully will also be next Monday.
Phase 1 limits group workouts to 10 (nine athletes, one coach) on each field or in each facility. There will also be no shared sports equipment such as footballs for the first two weeks.
“On Monday morning at 7 a.m., between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., we’re going to get temperature checks (those with a 100.4-degree temperature or higher will be sent home), have physicals taken care of, set up fields and then condition between 7:30 and 8:15 a.m.,” Jenerette said. “Then, we’ll get them off campus by 8:30 a.m.”
Also count first-year South Florence football coach Drew Marlowe as happy that things are going forward.
“We’re excited about that,” Marlowe said. “We’re getting a plan together to make sure we’re following the guidelines and being safe for our kids. They’re going to have quite a few boxes to check before they get started with us. We’re putting that together and getting that to the kids, but we’re looking forward to getting our kids back on campus to start working with them again.”
Jenerette said these early workouts are about more than safety.
“As much as I’m concerned about COVID, I’m just as concerned about hydration and just that these guys hadn’t done anything in three months,” he said.
It’s also about keeping players coronavirus-free. Concerns about asymptomatic (fever/symptom free) spreading by COVID-19 carriers were lessened Monday after the World Health Organization said it’s “extremely rare” the virus is passed that way.
But to reach Phases 2 and 3 and hopefully start the fall sports seasons on time, Jenerette knows there is an urgency at hand not related to X’s and O’s.
“We know we’ve got to do everything right on our end to make sure we play high school football this year,” Jenerette said. “If we make a mistake, or multiple high school coaches make a mistake, we might not be able to play. As a coaching staff, as a coaching community, we’ve got to do everything right to make sure we’re able to play at Memorial Stadium in front of our fans.”
