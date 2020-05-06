FLORENCE, S.C. -- At Florence One Schools' next board meeting or work session, its board members will vote whether to hire Cody Slaughter as South Florence High School's new athletic director.
If Slaughter is approved, he will replace Bob Wilson.
Slaughter has been Bluffton's athletic director since 2017.
In a letter from Slaughter to his Bluffton coaching staff, obtained by the Morning News, Slaughter stated the following:
"... I just wanted to let you know, before you heard from someone else, that I have been offered, and accepted (pending board approval), the athletic-director position at South Florence High School," Slaughter states. "I will work out my contract in Beaufort County, and my last day will be June 30, 2020."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.