FLORENCE, S.C. – Drew Marlowe was approved Thursday night by the Florence One Schools board to become South Florence’s new football coach.
He replaces David Prince, who resigned last month
The Bruins finished this past season 4-7, losing in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs to Goose Creek. Prince, who had been the Bruins’ coach since 2012, finishes his career as the Bruins’ coach with a 53-41 record.
In 2014, Prince coached South Florence to the Class 4A, Division II state semifinals and finished that season with a 12-2 record. In 2013, when South reached the quarterfinals, the Bruins ended that campaign at 12-1.
As for Marlowe, his previous position was offensive line coach at Sumter High School. He graduated from there in 2009 and earned his college degree from Francis Marion in 2013.
Since 2017, the other two Florence One high school football teams have also changed coaches. Wilson hired Derek Howard in 2017 to replace the resigned Thomas Balkcom. Then, West Florence hired Jody Jenerette the next year to replace the resigned Trey Woodberry.
Howard and Jenerette both earned Morning News Football Coach of the Year honors in their debut seasons at Wilson and West Florence.
