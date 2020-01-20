AMERICUS, Ga. -- Former West Florence star Jalen Cameron tied for a Georgia Southwestern high of 17 points as the Hurricanes defeated Francis Marion 77-51 Monday.
Freshman FMU forward Jamal Edmonson led the Patriots with 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting. It is his third consecutive double-digit scoring effort and fourth in the past six games. Sophomore center Winston Hill followed with 15 points and seven rebounds, while senior point guard Jaquez Smith added 13 points and five assists.
Kahlon Whitley also scored 17 points for GSW.
WOMEN
Francis Marion 66
Georgia Southwestern 57
AMERICUS, Ga. – Sophomore center Zaria Woods posted her second consecutive double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds, and the Francis Marion women held Georgia Southwestern to four first-half field goals and won 66-57 Monday.
The Patriots will return home to host Georgia College on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and then Flagler on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Patriot men will follow each game.
On Monday, Woods connected on 9 of 15 field-goal attempts en route to her game-high total. Junior forward Kiana Adderton registered 15 points and eight rebounds and handing out a team-high four assists. Freshman guard Scarlett Gilmore also added 10 points for her fifth straight double-digit effort.
Francis Marion shot 44.2 percent from the floor and made 16-of-21 free throws, while Georgia Southwestern was held to 25 percent shooting while hitting 19-of-28 free throws.
