FLORENCE – It was what every senior lives for, and West Florence quarterback Hale Emerson was determined to make the most of his final home game at Memorial Stadium.
“He said, ‘This is my team, and we’re going to win tonight,’” Knights coach Jody Jenerette said.
Emerson lived up to his words, accounting for two touchdowns during the Knights’ 17-6 victory over South Florence. It was West Florence's fourth consecutive victory in the rivalry.
“We had beaten South Florence three times, and this was our chance for a fourth, so I wanted to give it all I had,” Emerson said. “I had to lay it out on the line every play.”
Although Emerson accounted for 107 yards total offense, three of his plays were so pivotal, they told the tale of Friday’s game.
“That’s the best game he’s played since he’s been at West Florence,” Jenerette said.
Late in the first quarter, facing third and goal, Emerson found a wall of Bruin defenders in front of him. All he could do was stretch the ball out as far as he could as he neared the goal line, and it went over for a 1-yard TD and 6-0 West lead.
“I was just hoping to get the ball over the goal line," Emerson said. "That was all I was thinking about.”
But as with every play, there’s credit to go around.
“It was great effort by Hale,” Jenerette said. “We blocked well tonight. We blocked a lot better than I thought we were going to block, to be honest with you. And we took advantage of that.”
After South Florence’s Hahsaun Wilson scored from the 11 to tie the game at 6-6 (Alex Koye’s point-after kick missed its mark), it was up to Emerson to direct a response late in the second quarter.
It started with a 30-yard run by running back Terry McKithen to the Bruin 26 (he finished with 135 yards). It continued with a 19-yard pass to Emerson’s twin brother, Wyatt Emerson, that brought West Florence to the South Florence 12.
“We just needed a big play, and I trust Wyatt to make that kind of catch and get us where we need to be,” Emerson said. “And we got the big play.”
It was also the result of the Knights seeing something they could exploit.
“We saw something in their coverage that we liked, and we took advantage of it,” Jenerette said. “Hale just stepped into all of his throws tonight. I can’t say enough about how well he threw the football.”
West Florence then stalled at the Bruins' 3-yard line, where the Knights faced fourth down. But Emerson faked a handoff and completed a TD pass to tight end Dylan Snyder. After Hale connected with Snyder again on the two-point pass, the Knights led 14-6.
But Hale Emerson was not done.
Late in the third quarter on third and 11, he completed a 33-yard pass to Wyatt Emerson. And that helped set up a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter by Steven Snell that sealed the game.
South Florence was left wondering what might have been if it weren’t for a couple of plays.
When the game was scoreless, South Florence’s Rayquan Harrison recovered a Chris Brigman fumble. But on the next play, West got the ball back after George Floyd recovered a La’Norris Sellers fumble. That led to the Knights’ first touchdown.
Then, after West Florence took its 14-6 lead, Sellers had Malik Eaddy open at receiver for what could have been a 58-yard touchdown play. But the ball was overthrown.
And when the Bruins faced fourth-and-9 in the third quarter from West’s 35-yard line, Sellers – a freshman – overthrew Jylyn McPherson in the end zone.
With this being a rivalry game, tensions also reached a boiling point on a couple of occasions. One instance, Sellers was sacked on the first half’s final play.
And another was near game’s end after a South Florence player was called for a facemask penalty while tackling McKithen.
“It’s a rivalry football game. It happens,” Jenerette said, noting McKithen injured his ankle on that play.
Wilson finished with 51 rushing yards, and Sellers had 93 total yards (49 rushing) for South Florence, which has a 27-25 record in the all-time series.
Now, on to the playoffs. West Florence will be the third seed from Region 6-5A, and South Florence fourth. Next Friday, West plays at Berkeley while South Florence plays at Goose Creek.
But as for Friday at Memorial Stadium, Emerson did not want that night to end.
“I had a hand in two touchdowns in my final game here,” Emerson said. “And we won. It really doesn’t get any better than this.”
SF;0;6;0;0;–;6
WF;6;8;0;3;–;17
FIRST QUARTER
WF – Hale Emerson 1 run (kick blocked), :16.6
SECOND QUARTER
SF – Hahsaun Wilson 11 run ( kick failed), 7:05
WF – Dylan Snyder 3 pass from Emerson (Snyder pass from Emerson), 2:06
FOURTH QUARTER
WF – Steven Snell 22 FG, 11:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – SF: Hahsaun Wilson 17-51, La’Norris Sellers 17-49. WF: Hale Emerson 16-41, Terry McKithen 23-135, Nyke Johnson 1-1.
PASSING – SF: Sellers 6-13-1-44. WF: Hale Emerson 7-12-0-66
RECEIVING – SF: Eaddy 3-28, Edward Wilson 3-16. WF: Wyatt Emerson 3-63, Dylan Snyder 3-5, McKithen 1-(-2).
RECORDS: SF 4-6 overall, 2-3 Region 6-5A; WF 6-4, 3-2.
