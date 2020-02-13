MULLINS, S.C. – East Clarendon girls basketball’s sophomore star Talaysia Cooper needed just 12 points in the first half, that included six rebounds to cruise to a 53-38 win at Mullins in the regular season finale Wednesday night.
Cooper did most of the damage on the boards and passing the basketball to open teammates, showcasing her play-making ability.
“I feel good,” Cooper said. “We worked hard for the win.”
Cooper is already a veteran of the program, playing multiple seasons since seventh grade.
Coach Mike Lowder said the regular season as went great for the squad.
“It’s been a good season,” he said. Lowder has been proud to have Cooper leading along the way.
“When I first saw her walking into the gym entering the seventh grade, I said this girl is something special,” Lowder said. “She keeps her head on right walking in the right direction and doing the right things, she will have a great rest of her career and right on to college.”
Cooper receives attention from college recruiters off the court and on the court she is carving up double and triple-team coverage.
“I just come into the gym ready to win,” Cooper said. “I just started playing basketball when I was little. I never had a reason why I started playing, I just love playing.”
Lowder said she is a team-player and very unselfish.
The Lady Wolverines took a 23-11 halftime lead but the Lady Auctioneers managed to rally in the third quarter outscoring their opponent 18-12. A three pointer from Antionette Reed cut the deficit down to 37-32 with 6:36 remaining but East Clarendon closed the game on a 16-6 run.
Mullins Coach Myron Gerald said he liked the tenacity his team displayed.
“We didn’t play that great in the first-half and kind-of dug ourselves into a little hole,” he said. “But me with the belief that I have and the preparations that we made, I felt we could climb out of that hole, which we did.”
Gerald said his team is playing through adversity at the right time of the year and called it something to build on.
“I figured they would be ready for us trying to double but my scheme for it was to just go straight man and basically try to get someone else to start the offense for them,” Gerald said.
East Clarendon (21-5, 13-1) prepares to host the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs next week after finishing in second place in the region. Rhamey Floyd led the team with a game-high 15 points.
Cooper said with one of their post-players returning from injury, the team is playing better and ready to contend for a state championship.
Reed led Mullins (13-10, 9-5) with nine points along with eight points from Kellie Friday.
Gerald was also proud of his players on Senior Night.
“Not too many players can say they played in three consecutive state championships and able to be in four straight lower state championships,” he said. “I’m going to hate to see those players leave.”
The Lady Auctioneers head back to the postseason next week on the road after a third place region finish.
In boys action, Tyjahi Calvin dropped 16 points in the first half to help East Clarendon hold-off Mullins 60-58.
The Wolverines opened the first quarter with an 18-14 advantage. Calvin closed out the half with a lay-up off a turnover and three-pointer at the buzzer.
The two teams continued to battle in the third quarter with East Clarendon outscoring Mullins 9-6.
The Wolverines increased their lead in the fourth quarter 49-34 until a late rally from the Auctioneers missing the final shot of the game before time expired.
Marquis Pearson led East Clarendon (17-5, 13-1) with 17 points while teammate Keyon Wilson added 14 points. The Wolverines finish in second place in the region and will host the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Alim Legette scored a game-high 23 points for Mullins along with 12 points from C.J. Gilchrist and six points from Savion Campbell.
Mullins (13-9, 8-6) follows up last season’s region championship with a fourth-place finish and will be on the road for the playoffs.
Auctioneers coach Eric Troy said the team has to play an entire four quarters.
“Third quarters have been the story of our season,” he said. “It’s a learning experience. That’s how I sum it up.”
Troy said the plan is to put together a full game and full effort.
