COLUMBIA, S.C. – Dillon's quest for a ninth overall state championship will have to wait another year.
After winning seven since 2008 in either Class 3A or 2A, Division 1, the Wildcats fell behind 21-0 in Saturday's Class 3A state final against Chapman and lost 44-14 at Williams-Brice Stadium. It was the Panthers’ second football state title, the first won in 2016 against none other than the Wildcats.
For Dillon, the search for its first state crown since 2017, won against none other than Chapman, will have to wait another year.
On Saturday, Chapman’s first-quarter scoring was fast and furious, hard-charging and hard-hustling. Of the 24 first-half minutes, Chapman’s offense had it for all of 6:30.
From the second play, when Chapman’s Eli Whittemore sacked Dillon quarterback Jay Lester, forcing a fumble Gabe Watson returned for a 15-yard touchdown, the Panthers were off and running.
So much so, they spent 49 seconds on their next possession, driving 54 yards and scoring on South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year Mikele Colasurdo’s 2-yard run to make it 14-0.
And just as Dillon’s offense started to gain traction, the Wildcats drove to the Chapman 28 before turning it over on downs. All the Panthers did after that was waste 1:45 off the clock while driving 70 yards and scoring on Walt Waddell’s 12-yard run to make it 20-0.
“We made too many mistakes to start with,” Hayes said. “And bottom line, (Chapman) is just a better team than us. Sometimes, that’s hard to admit. But look, the bottom line, from top to bottom, they’re just better than us. It was their night, and we knew we had to get some turnovers to make some things happen.
“And we just didn’t do it,” he added. “And they put the game away early on us.”
Dillon, however, opened the second quarter with a 13-play, 74-yard drive. Lester, who converted a third-and-8 run earlier, then completed a third-and-nine completion of 18 yards to Quashod Singleton. And after he later completed a third-and-four pass to Bobo McKinnon which put Dillon at the Chapman 8, Lester eventually completed a 5-yard scoring pass to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce.
Chapman simply countered that with a 38-yard TD pass from Colasurdo to Ben Rollins right before halftime to lead 27-7.
Holding true to form in the second half, Chapman zipped 65 yards in 1:09 and scored on Dante Smith’s 6-yard run for a 34-7 lead.
The deficit grew 10 more points before Ty’Quan King scored from the 3 to account for the final score.
Like Hayes said earlier, Saturday was not Dillon’s day. Far from it.
But in any art that spans an era of time, one has to look at the overall work.
With seven state titles in such a short span, Dillon’s reputation as one of the state’s premier programs is far from tarnished.
Next year, the Wildcats return nine starters on offense and eight on defense.
Based on those numbers, Dillon’s work is far from finished.
D 0 7 0 7 -- 14
C 20 7 10 7 -- 44
FIRST QUARTER
C – Gabe Watson 15 fumble return (Jake Cothran kick), 11:00
C – Mikele Colasurdo 2 run (Cothran kick), 9:21
C – Walt Waddell 12 run (kick failed), 1:35
SECOND QUARTER
D – Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 5 pass from Jay Lester (Santiago Pavon kick), 6:32
C – Ben Rollins 38 pass from Colasurdo (Cothran kick), :04
THIRD QUARTER
C – Dante Smith 6 run (Cothran kick), 10:51
C – Cothran 27 FG, 4:58
FOURTH QUARTER
C -- Rollins 9 pass from Colasurdo (Cothran kick), 9:40
D -- Ty'Quan King 3 run (Pavon kick), 3:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — D: Nigel George 10-67, Nemo Squire 10-30, Ty'Quan King 4-12, Jay Lester 15-6, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 3-5. C: Dante Smith 9-79, Brandon Jones 15-69, Mikele Colasurdo 10-41, Ben Rollins 1-18, Walt Waddell 1-12, Team 1-(-5), Drew Settle 1-(-15)
PASSING — D: Lester 10-24-0-73. C: Mikele Colasurdo 14-19-0-219; Drew Settle 1-1-0-13.
RECEIVING -- D: Quashod Singleton 5-32, Bobo McKinnon 3-30, Amari Dingle 1-6, Huggins-Bruce 1-5. C: Ben Rollins 5-56, DeShun Mitchell 4-55, Bryce Blackwell 3-67, Walt Waddell 2-41, Brandon Jones 1-13.
RECORDS: D 12-2, C 15-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.