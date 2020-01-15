LAKE VIEW, S.C. — In a matchup of top-five girls’ basketball teams from different classes, Dillon used the second and third quarters to pull away for a 64-37 win Wednesday night at Lake View.
Jykya Bell led the Wildcats with 20 points, followed by Shantazia Gordon with 13.
Dillon coach James McMillian, whose team’s record improved to 6-2, credited his team’s fast start.
“Typically, we don’t start fast,” said McMillian, whose team reached last year’s lower-state final. “But I’m happy we got a good start tonight. When we play with that type of energy up front, the girls become more relaxed and the game just comes a lot easier to them.”
Dillon, ranked fourth in Class 3A, outscored the Wild Gators 20-11 during the second quarter and capped that with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Kamirah James.
“That was a big thing because that gave us a little more momentum as we went into halftime,” McMillian said. “I said we needed to come out better in the second half. And that last-second shot to close out the second quarter gave us that better energy in order to do that.”
In the third quarter, the Wildcats outscored Lake View, which is Class A’s third-ranked team, by a margin of 15-10. And Dillon closed things out with a 16-6 fourth.
“In the third quarter, we just started playing stronger, fundamentally,” McMillian said. “We played sound defense, we interfered with the gaps and didn’t gamble. We just boxed out and they did the little things we asked them to do.”
D 13 20 15 16 — 64
LV 10 11 10 6 — 37
DILLON (64)
Pouncey 3, Shantazia Gordon 13, Hines 4, Jykya Bell 20, Goodwin 2, Lane 2, James 5, Stamps 2, Adrianna Ervin 13.
LAKE VIEW (37)
McNeil 6, Henburgh 2, Williams 2, Gwendasia Page 12, Waters 7, Ford 8.
